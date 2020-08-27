Church bulletins for Aug. 27, 2020

AUG. 27
LIVING WATER CLINIC BENEFIT
On Thursday, Aug. 27, Graze Steakhouse in Locust Grove will host a fundraiser for the Living Water Community Clinic. From, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. that evening, the restaurant will contribute 10% from all proceeds from inside and outside dining and carryout meals with curbside pickup being donated to the LWCC. Graze Steakhouse is located in the Locust Grove Shopping Center near the clinic. Call 854-4800 to make a reservation or order a carryout meal and mention the LWCC fundraiser. The clinic is a mission of Lake of the Woods Church. To learn more about the clinic, visit www.livingwatercliinic.life or call Debbie McInnis at 854-5922.
AUG. 29
WBRBA OUTDOOR GOSPEL CONCERT
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. is hosting an outdoor gospel concert featuring Faithful Connection on Saturday, Aug. 29. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the concert scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per carload, $15 for large vehicles, SUVs or vans. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, your own snacks and masks. Everyone is expected to observe social distancing practices. The rain date is Aug. 30. The concert will be held at the WBRBA Center at 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville. Come out and enjoy an evening of gospel music! For more information, email: wayland_blueridge@usa.com, call (540) 661-2013, visit the WBRBA Facebook or its website at www.waylandblueridge.org.
AUG. 30
MOUNTAIN VIEW COMMUNITY CHURCH
Mountain View Community Church will pause its normal services this Sunday, Aug. 30, to celebrate with an outdoor worship service, baptism and picnic at Feather Lake in Culpeper, beginning at 10 a.m. No registration is required. See the church website for more details, or join it online at mountainviewcc.net or on Facebook (@mountainviewcc).
SEPT. 20
ZBC JUBILEE
Zion Baptist Church will host its jubilee Sept. 20-24 at 6:45 p.m. each night. The jubilee opens Sunday, Sept. 20, with musical guests The 11th Hour and preaching by Dr. Bryan Smith. Monday’s musical guests will be Jeff and Sheri Easter with preaching by Dr. Brian Autry. Tuesday evening will feature musical guests Jim and Melissa Brady with preaching by Dr. Kelly Burris. Wednesday’s lineup includes Brian Free and Assurance providing music, with preaching by the Rev. Mike Hyde. The jubilee wraps up Thursday with musical guest Three Bridges and preaching by Dr. Grant Ethridge. For more information, call 672-3386.
