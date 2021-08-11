Church bulletins for Aug. 12, 2021

AUG. 11

OAK CHAPEL STUDENT DISCIPLESHIP RESUMES

Oak Chapel (11415 Montford Road, Orange) resumes Student Discipleship for youth in grades 6-12 weekly on Wednesday nights beginning Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. A free supper is provided followed by the youth discipleship class from 6:30-7 p.m. All youth should use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting and may wear a face-mask (when not eating) to maximize protection from and prevent possible spread of the Delta variant.

Aug. 15

Mount Calvary Virtual Homecoming

Homecoming services at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, Sunday, Aug. 15, will be virtual this year. Morning service begins at 11 a.m. The Rev. Walter Bryant, of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Orange, will deliver the 3 p.m. message. There will be no revival. To join the services online, call 1-213-992-5635 and enter pin 36729. The services also can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook.

Aug. 18

The Revelation Study Series