Church bulletins for Aug. 12, 2021

AUG. 11
OAK CHAPEL STUDENT DISCIPLESHIP RESUMES
Oak Chapel (11415 Montford Road, Orange) resumes Student Discipleship for youth in grades 6-12 weekly on Wednesday nights beginning Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. A free supper is provided followed by the youth discipleship class from 6:30-7 p.m. All youth should use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting and may wear a face-mask (when not eating) to maximize protection from and prevent possible spread of the Delta variant.
Aug. 15
Mount Calvary Virtual Homecoming
Homecoming services at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, Sunday, Aug. 15, will be virtual this year. Morning service begins at 11 a.m. The Rev. Walter Bryant, of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Orange, will deliver the 3 p.m. message. There will be no revival. To join the services online, call 1-213-992-5635 and enter pin 36729. The services also can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook.
Aug. 18
The Revelation Study Series
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) starts a 24-session study on the Book of Revelation on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. Each session includes a 23-minute teaching video featuring Dr. Robert Godfrey, followed by group discussion. There is no cost or study book required for this class and no written assignments to complete outside of class. All adults should use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting and may wear a face-mask to maximize protection from & prevent possible spread of the Delta variant. This Revelation study is held weekly on Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m.
Aug. 22
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Homecoming Service
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church will hold a homecoming service Sunday, Aug. 22. The 11 a.m. morning service will feature pastor the Rev. Harold Arrington, followed by a midday meal. The Rev. Shantel Hopkins, of Nazareth Baptist in Orange, will deliver the 3 p.m. service. All are welcome and asked to bring their masks.
SEPT. 5
LOCUST GROVE BAPTIST HOMECOMING
Locust Grove Baptist Church celebrates its homecoming Sunday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Linwood Smith Jr., followed by lunch. An evening service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Clarence Mays of Union Bell Baptist Church will follow lunch. The church is at 1957 Locust Grove Church Road in Orange.
SEPT. 7 - 9
LOCUST GROVE BAPTIST REVIVAL
Locust Grove Baptist Church hosts a Revival from Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Thursday, Sept. 9 with services at 8 p.m. nightly. On Sept. 7, Pastor Herbert Johnson of Promised Land Baptist Church will preside. On Sept. 8, Pastor James Louderback of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church will preside. Pastor James Mack of Divine Life Ministries will preside on Sept. 9. The church is at 1957 Locust Grove Church Road in Orange.
Sept. 18
LGBC PASTORAL INSTALLATION
Locust Grove Baptist Church will host a pastoral installation service for Pastor Linwood Smith Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. with guest pastor Louis Colleton from Shiloh Baptist Church of Landover, MD.
NOTICES
BLESSED ASSURANCE ENROLLMENT
Blessed Assurance Christian School is enrolling students for the fall. Classes begin Sept. 7, and are held Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 2 1/2 to four years old. To enroll or for more information, call (540) 308-8516.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
ORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? The Orange Mobile Food Pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat for free at Booster Park the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit www.brafb.org or call (540) 248-3663.
BOOK OF JAMES BIBLE STUDY
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) is offering a Bible study on the New Testament letter of James on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. A group discussion is preceded by video teaching sessions featuring Matt Chandler. There is no cost to participate. This Bible study meets every Wednesday from now through Aug. 11. Each session lasts one hour. Call 672-4654 for more information.
OAK CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH IN-PERSON SERVICES
Oak Chapel Baptist Church (11415 Montford Road, Orange) holds on-site worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. with the following best practices: providing hand sanitizer stations, keeping interior doors open to increase air circulation, and not passing offering plates or bulletins to limit physical contact. Call 672-4654 for more information.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.