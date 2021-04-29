Church bulletins for April 29, 2021

Send updated church service listings and events to news@orangenews.com.
April 28 - 30
HOUSE OF GOD TABERNACLE REVIVAL
House Of God Tabernacle at 109 N. Madison St., Orange, will hold a spring revival, “Trust in God,” April 28 - 30 at 7 p.m. nightly. The speaker April 28, will be Apostle James Ragland, of House of God in Gordonsville; Shady Grove Baptist Pastor James Moore will deliver the message April 29, and Apostle John Bibbens of Zion Church in Lottsburg will be the guest speaker April 30. The revival will be held on Zoom and can be accessed by dialing: 1-646-558-8656, entering meeting ID 819 4913 3746, with passcode 268954.
May 2
HOUSE OF GOD TABERNACLE ANNIVERSARY SERVICE
House Of God Tabernacle at 109 N. Madison St., Orange, will hold the ninth church anniversary of Pastor Tommie Bailey Sunday, May 2. The speaker at the 11:30 a.m. service, will be Minster Alfrietta Bennett-Reaves of Vance Street Baptist Church, Danville, with the 3 p.m. speaker scheduled to be Bishop Tyrone Champion of True Deliverance Ministries, Bealeton. The anniversary service will be held on Zoom and can be accessed by dialing: 1-646-558-8656, entering meeting ID 409 497 648.
May 6-7
OPC BLOOD DRIVE
Orange Presbyterian will host blood drives for the American Red Cross Thursday, May 6, and Friday, May 7, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. each day. The church is located at 162 West Main Street, Orange. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
MAY 8
YOUNG LIFE DRIVE-IN CONCERT
Orange and Madison Young Life will hold a drive-in fundraising concert Saturday, May 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 730 James Madison Highway Orange (across from Round Hill Inn). Join Young Life for live music, a free meal, a night out and learn more about Young Life in the community. Those interested in attending should RSVP by emailing orangemadisonyl@gmail.com to reserve your spot with how many will be in your car so we can have enough meals ready.