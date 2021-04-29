Church bulletins for April 29, 2021

Orange Presbyterian will host blood drives for the American Red Cross Thursday, May 6, and Friday, May 7, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. each day. The church is located at 162 West Main Street, Orange. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org , calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Orange and Madison Young Life will hold a drive-in fundraising concert Saturday, May 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 730 James Madison Highway Orange (across from Round Hill Inn). Join Young Life for live music, a free meal, a night out and learn more about Young Life in the community. Those interested in attending should RSVP by emailing orangemadisonyl@gmail.com to reserve your spot with how many will be in your car so we can have enough meals ready.