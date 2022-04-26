Church bulletins for April 28, 2022

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.

APRIL 27 - 29

HOGT REVIVAL

House Of God Tabernacle will hold its 2022 spring revival, “Victory Is in the Lord” via Zoom, April 27 through April 29, at 7 p.m. nightly. The schedule includes: Apostle James Ragland of House of God Gordonsville, April 27; Pastor Kevin Jamison of Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Mt. Rainer, MD, April 28; and Apostle John Bibbens of Zion Church, Lottsburg, April 29. To join the revival, dial 1-646-558-8656 and the Zoom meeting ID is 409 497 648.

APRIL 30

MT. HOREB YARD SALE

Mt. Horeb Methodist Church, at 17447 Mallory’s Ford Road Gordonsville, will have a yard sale and bake sale Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit local mission projects.

WADDELL 5TH SATURDAY OPEN MIC AND JAM

After a two-year hiatus, Waddell Presbyterian Church has revived the 5th Saturday Open Mic and Jam sessions at the Rapidan church. The jam returns Saturday, April 30, at 6 p.m. with food, then music till folks are ready to leave. Everyone is welcome, whether performing or not. Music includes anything from a musical saw or washtub bass to concert-level piano, violin, classical guitar and more. Enjoy bluegrass, gospel, popular, old favorites, folk ballads, even humor. Weather permitting, the potluck dinner will be held outdoors. Masks are optional for the rest of the evening inside the church.

MAY 1

HOGT PASTOR ANNIVERSARY

House of God Tabernale will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pastor Tommie Bailey, Sunday, May 1, with Minister Alfrieta Bennett-Reaves of Vance Street Baptist Church, Danville, delivering the 11:30 a.m. message and Apostle Gregory Simpson Kingdom of God Deliverance International Ministries, Manassas, preaching the 3 p.m. service. The service will be offered only on Zoom. Call 1-646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 409 497 648.

LGBC WOMEN’S PROGRAM

Locust Grove Baptist Church in Radiant will have a women’s program on Sunday May 1 at 2 p.m., with host minister Tracy Slaughter and musical guest Matthew 25 from Charlottesville.

SHADY GROVE ANNIVERSARY

Shady Grove will celebrate its 151st anniversary on Sunday, May 1 at 11:15 a.m. There will be no 9 a.m. service. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Mack Johnson, pastor of Emmanuel Christian Church, Lynchburg. Communion will be the third Sunday.

ANTIOCH BAPTIST CHURCH CEMETERY RALLY DAY

Antioch Baptist Church’s Cemetery Rally Day will be held Sunday, May 1. The morning service will begin at 11 a.m. with a light lunch served after the morning service. At 2 p.m., Minister Marian Jackson, of Swiftford Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. Music will be provided by Bro. Frederick Jones.

MAY 6

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER

Grace Baptist Church invites all members of the Orange community to join them for a time of prayer on Thursday, May 6, beginning at noon and ending at 1 p.m. at Leland Madison Memorial Park at the intersection of Route 20 and Clifton Road. Prayer will be offered publically for foreign missions, our nation, our churches, our homes, and for all saints. There will be a lunch provided following the prayer time.

MAY 11

WBRBA Prayer Luncheon

The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. Women’s Auxiliary presents the 44th annual prayer luncheon on Wednesday, May 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center. Donation is $20. Minister Shirley Jones Franklin will be the guest speaker. She is the daughter of Mrs. Rosa Lee Jones.

MAY 22

BLUE RIDGE CHORALE SPRING CONCERT

The Blue Ridge Chorale will present its spring concert Sunday, May 22, at 3:30 p.m. The Blue Ridge Chorale spring concert is a free event and will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church 318 S. West Street.

MAY 29

GUEST SPEAKER

Locust Grove Baptist Church Pastor Linwood Smith Sr. will be the guest speaker at Union Bell Baptist Church Sunday, May 29, at 11 a.m. The church is located at 407 Hollywood Farm Road, Falmouth.

NOTICES

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD

Have you experienced the joy of leading Operation Christmas Child (Samaritan’s Purse) in your church? Consider multiplying your impact on children across the globe by sharing your experience and encouraging others. Consider becoming a part of the Operation Christmas Child team. Email: northcentralvaocc@gmail.com.

for more information.