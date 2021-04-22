Church bulletins for April 22, 2021

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com. For listings of local church services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.orangenews.com.
April 28 - 30
HOUSE OF GOD TABERNACLE REVIVAL
House Of God Tabernacle at 109 N. Madison St., Orange, will hold a spring revival, “Trust in God,” April 28 - 30 at 7 p.m. nightly. The speaker April 28, will be Apostle James Ragland, of House of God in Gordonsville; Shady Grove Baptist Pastor James Moore will deliver the message April 29, and Apostle John Bibbens of Zion Church in Lottsburg will be the guest speaker April 30. The revival will be held on Zoom and can be accessed by dialing: 1-646-558-8656, entering meeting ID 819 4913 3746, with passcode 268954.
May 1
OPC YARD AND PLANT SALE
Orange Presbyterian Church will be having a yard and plant sale Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some of the items for sale can be seen on the OPC Facebook page. All proceeds go to help local and non-local services and charities.
May 2
HOUSE OF GOD TABERNACLE ANNIVERSARY SERVICE
House Of God Tabernacle at 109 N. Madison St., Orange, will hold the ninth church anniversary of Pastor Tommie Bailey Sunday, May 2. The speaker at the 11:30 a.m. service, will be Minster Alfrietta Bennett-Reaves of Vance Street Baptist Church, Danville, with the 3 p.m. speaker scheduled to be Bishop Tyrone Champion of True Deliverance Ministries, Bealeton. The anniversary service will be held on Zoom and can be accessed by dialing: 1-646-558-8656, entering meeting ID 409 497 648.
NOTICES
LOCUST GROVE BAPTIST RETURNS TO IN-PERSON SERVICES
As of April 4, Locust Grove Baptist Church will return to holding in-person services on the first and third Sundays of each month. The church will follow CDC guidelines within the church sanctuary for the safety of those attending worship services.
ORANGE BAPTIST IN-PERSON SERVICES
Orange Baptist Church is holding worship services each Sunday at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary at 123 West Main Street, Orange. Services are live streamed. The link is available at obcva.org.
EMANUEL VIRTUAL SERVICES
Emanuel Baptist Church holds virtual and phone services each Sunday morning. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., with worship service following at 11 a.m. Join the virtual services through Zoom at meeting ID 896 4466 2099 (pass code 164820) or by phone at 1 (929) 205-6099.
ORANGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Orange Presbyterian Church offers a variety of online worship and fellowship. Worship services are posted every Sunday at 11 a.m. at orangepc.org and on Facebook. The website also has archives of previous services. Via Zoom, the church conducts communal prayer every Sunday at 10:45 a.m., and Bible study every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Contact Pastor Rebekah Tucker-Motley at pastor@orangepc.org for information and links to these meetings.
BLUE RUN BAPTIST, BARBOURSVILLE
Blue Run Baptist Church, Barboursville, holds worship services via conference calls at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Rev. Robert Anthony invites participants to call 1-425-436-6333 and punch in access code 642850# to join the services.
CHRIST ANGLICAN CHURCH
All are warmly welcomed to worship, in-person or via live stream, at Christ Anglican. Jesus brings grace, healing and hope to all who turn to Him. Come and see. Services are held Sundays, at 10 a.m., at 153 East Main Street in Orange (across from 7-Eleven). To learn more, visit www.christanglicanorange.org.
MOUNT CALVARY BAPTIST
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, holds a conference call on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. for Sunday School, with an 11:30 a.m. worship service accessible on Facebook Live or by conference call. It also holds Bible study on Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. The call-in number is (213) 992-5635 and the access PIN is 36729.
BLUE RUN BAPTIST, SOMERSET
Blue Run Baptist in Somerset holds in-person services at 11 a.m. Sunday morning with those in attendance wearing masks and seated in alternating pews.
ORANGE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
Orange Church of the Nazarene holds in-person worship services with social distancing and masks available. All those feeling ill or those at high risk are asked to stay home. The church continues to have an 11:15 online service on Facebook at fb.me/OrangeVANaz where it broadcasts a 30-minute portion of the morning worship, including a song, sermon and prayer, for those unable to attend in person.
ZION BAPTIST CHURCH
Zion Baptist church holds in-person services at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings with those attending spread throughout the church. The church streams its Sunday morning service on Facebook.
OAK CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH
Oak Chapel Baptist Church holds on-site worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. with adherence to Virginia Department of Health requirements. Those who do not have a fever or other COVID symptoms and haven’t been exposed to a COVID-positive case in the previous 14 days, are welcome to attend. Visitors should bring a face mask to put on prior to entering and be seated six feet from anyone you do not share a residence with. A nursery is not available at this time. Frequently contacted surfaces are disinfected before and after each service. Sanitizing stations are provided near entry and exit points. Call 672-4654 for more information.
CRAIGS BAPTIST CHURCH
Craigs Baptist Church offers a live streaming service. Worship service is at 9:30 a.m. A Wednesday night Bible study and prayer service is held at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For more information, email craigscommunication@gmail.com.
SHADY GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH
Join Shady Grove Baptist Church for a phone prayer fellowship Wednesdays at 11 a.m., for Sunday School Sunday evening at 5 p.m., and for 9 a.m. Sunday morning services. The dial-in number for prayer fellowship and Sunday School is 1 (605) 313-4185 and the access code is 264834#.
NAZARETH BAPTIST CHURCH
Nazareth Baptist Church is meeting electronically on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 9:45 a.m. Call 1 (877) 568-4106 and enter the code 114 332 125#.
GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN
Good Shepherd Lutheran holds video church services at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings at www.goodshepherdorange.org where there is a link to a bulletin. The church also offers 7 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible study by Zoom or phone. For information on how to join, email the secretary at rapparish@verizon.net.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.