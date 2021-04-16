Church bulletins for April 15, 2021

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, will hold its semi-annual session Wednesday, April 14, with registration at noon, and the call to order at 12:30 p.m. The session will be held at the WBRBA Center at 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville and the presenter will be Min. Debra Strother-Yarde, Church of the Living God, Orange. New members are welcome. The proceedings will also be on Facebook Live. Lunch will not be provided. For more information, contact the president, Sis. Charlotte Johnson, at (540) 987-3340 or wayland_blueridge@usa.com. In addition, the WBRBA annual prayer luncheon is being planned for May 12. Those planning to attend the luncheon should give preliminary attendance numbers at the semi-annual meeting on April 14, and no later than April 30.