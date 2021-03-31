Church bulletins for April 1, 2021

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com. For listings of local church services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.orangenews.com.
EASTER WEEK SERVICES
ORANGE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
Orange Church of the Nazarene announces its Easter week services. It will hold a Maundy Thursday service April 1, at 7 p.m. and a Good Friday cross journey at 7 p.m. (beginning and ending at the church). An Easter sunrise service will be held Sunday, April 4, at 6:30 a.m. in the Fairview Farm field (where the Somerset Steam and Gas Pasture Party is held), followed by an Easter egg hunt at the church at 9:30, with worship at the church at 11 a.m.
MOUNT OLIVE BAPTIST
Mount Olive Baptist Church in Unionville will hold an Easter sunrise service April 4, beginning at 6 a.m. The service will be led by pastor, the Rev. Earl Bumbrey. Breakfast will follow the service. Those in attendance should wear a mask and maintain social distance.
ORANGE PRESBYTERIAN
Orange Presbyterian Church will be holding an in-person Easter service Sunday, April 4, at 11 a.m. at the church at 162 W. Main Street, Orange. (Safety protocols will be observed and can be viewed on the church website.) The church will hold a virtual Maundy Thursday service. Call the church at 672-4240 for a link or use the contact form on the church website at www.orangepc.org.
GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN
Good Shepherd (and Mount Nebo) Lutheran Church will hold virtual and in-person Easter services, beginning with a virtual Maundy Thursday service April 1. A virtual Good Friday service will follow April 2, with an online Easter sunrise service April 4. An outdoor Easter Sunday service will be held in the Good Shepherd parking lot (masks required), at 10 a.m. Bring a comfortable chair. For additional information, visit the church website at www.goodshepherdorange.org.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST
New Hope Baptist Church at 32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run, will hold an outdoor Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m., Sunday, April 4, followed by regular worship service at 11 a.m.
PILGRIM BAPTIST
Pilgrim Baptist Church, at 4189 Pilgrim Church Rd., Locust Grove, will hold Easter Sunday services outside on the church lawn, Sunday, April 4, at 11 a.m. with COVID-19 precautions in place. The service also will stream live via Facebook.
BLUE RUN BAPTIST
Blue Run Baptist in Somerset will host in-person services for Good Friday at 7 p.m., Friday, April 2, an Easter Sunrise at Somerset Planation at 6:45 a.m., Sunday, April 4 (use the driveway on Rt. 231), Sunday school at the church at 10 a.m., and Easter worship service at 11 a.m. with those in attendance wearing masks and seated in alternating pews. The church is located at 13267 Blue Ridge Turnpike, Somerset.
ORANGE BAPTIST
Orange Baptist Church at 123 West Main Street, Orange, will hold a Maundy Thursday service April 1 at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary with a dramatic presentation of words and music set at the Last Supper. Easter Sunday services will be held at 9 a.m. in the church sanctuary and outdoors at 11 a.m. at the church property on Route 15 north.
ZOAR BAPTIST
Zoar Baptist Church will hold a Maundy Thursday service April 1, at 7 p.m., followed by Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m., April 4, and Easter worship service at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
TRINITY METHODIST
Trinity United Methodist Church on Main Street in Orange will hold in-person worship Sunday, April 4, at 11 a.m. Everyone attending must wear a mask. People within the same household may sit together, otherwise congregants must be six feet apart. Please call the church at 672-3544 if you plan to attend as limited seating and space is available. All services are live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/trinityorangeumc/ and then uploaded to the church website (tumcorange.org) later that afternoon.
JOURNEY CHURCH
Journey Church, located at 18317 James Madison Highway, Gordonsville, will have a Good Friday service at 7 p.m., April 2, followed by three services Easter Sunday, April, 4, at 8:45, 10:00 and 11:15 a.m.
LOW CHURCH
Lake of the Woods Church will hold four Easter services Sunday, April 4. Pre-registration is required to comply with social distancing practices. Easter Sunday services begin with a 7 a.m. sunrise service at LOW Clubhouse Point, followed by an 8:30 a.m. blended service in the worship center, a 9:45 traditional service in the sanctuary and an 11 a.m. service in the worship center. Visit www.lowchurch.org/easter_2021 for more information.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Mountain View Community Church will hold Easter worship service at 10:30 a.m. at the Orange campus, located at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. A children’s program is available for those up to fifth grade. Participants should register at www.mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or listen online at mountainviewcc.net or on Facebook @mountainviewcc. The church will hold an outdoor Good Friday service April 2, at 6 p.m. on the K&M Lawn (at the corner of Ira Hoffman and Business 15/29 in Culpeper). Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
RESURRECTION POWER SERVICE
You Are Loved Ministries will hold a “Resurrection Power” service Sunday, April, 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Booster Park behind the Orange County Airport. This is an outdoor, spirit-led worship service. Contact youarelovedministries@yahoo.com for more information.
FREEDOM CHURCH
Freedom Church, located at 153 Byrd Street, in Orange, will hold two Easter Sunday services, (April 4, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.), with a visit from the Easter Bunny and Easter egg hunts following each service. For more information, visit www.findfreedomchurch.com.
GRACE BAPTIST
Grace Baptist Church will hold an Easter sunrise service at Lake Orange Sunday, April 4, from 7 to 8 a.m. For more information, call (540)604-0323.
April 4
LOCUST GROVE BAPTIST RETURNS TO IN-PERSON SERVICES
As of April 4, Locust Grove Baptist Church will return to holding in-person services on the first and third Sundays of each month. The church will follow CDC guidelines within the church sanctuary for the safety of those attending worship services.
April 17
WBRBA ONE-DAY SESSION
The One-Day Session of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will be held Saturday, April 17, at 10 a.m. This meeting will be virtual. After April 13, check the association’s website, wayland_blueridge@usa.com for contact information. For questions or concerns, contact Moderator Snipes, (703) 459-0821 or the association clerk, Sandra Hawkins, at sandracrawford12@yahoo.com.
ORANGE BAPTIST IN-PERSON SERVICES
Orange Baptist Church is holding worship services each Sunday at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary at 123 West Main Street, Orange. Services are live streamed. The link is available at obcva.org.
EMANUEL VIRTUAL SERVICES
Emanuel Baptist Church holds virtual and phone services each Sunday morning. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., with worship service following at 11 a.m. Join the virtual services through Zoom at meeting ID 896 4466 2099 (pass code 164820) or by phone at 1 (929) 205-6099.
HOUSE OF GOD TABERNACLE
The House of God Tabernacle, pastored by Tommie Bailey, holds a number of online services throughout the week. Dial in at 1 (646) 558-8656). The church holds Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. and worship services at 11:30 a.m. each Sunday (Zoom meeting ID: 409 497 648); Tuesday night prayer at 7 p.m. (Zoom meeting ID: 840 69000 3281); Wednesday night Bible study at 7 p.m. (Zoom meeting ID: 189 529489); and Freedom Friday at 7 p.m. every other Friday beginning March 5 (Zoom meeting ID: 899 5547 2160).
ORANGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Orange Presbyterian Church offers a variety of online worship and fellowship. Worship services are posted every Sunday at 11 a.m. at orangepc.org and on Facebook. The website also has archives of previous services. Via Zoom, the church conducts communal prayer every Sunday at 10:45 a.m., and Bible study every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Contact Pastor Rebekah Tucker-Motley at pastor@orangepc.org for information and links to these meetings.
BLUE RUN BAPTIST, BARBOURSVILLE
Blue Run Baptist Church, Barboursville, holds worship services via conference calls at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Rev. Robert Anthony invites participants to call 1-425-436-6333 and punch in access code 642850# to join the services.
CHRIST ANGLICAN CHURCH
All are warmly welcomed to worship, in-person or via live stream, at Christ Anglican. Jesus brings grace, healing and hope to all who turn to Him. Come and see. Services are held Sundays, at 10 a.m., at 153 East Main Street in Orange (across from 7-Eleven). To learn more, visit www.christanglicanorange.org.
MOUNT CALVARY BAPTIST
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, holds a conference call on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. for Sunday School, with an 11:30 a.m. worship service accessible on Facebook Live or by conference call. It also holds Bible study on Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. The call-in number is (213) 992-5635 and the access PIN is 36729.
BLUE RUN BAPTIST, SOMERSET
Blue Run Baptist in Somerset holds in-person services at 11 a.m. Sunday morning with those in attendance wearing masks and seated in alternating pews.
ORANGE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
Orange Church of the Nazarene holds in-person worship services with social distancing and masks available. All those feeling ill or those at high risk are asked to stay home. The church continues to have an 11:15 online service on Facebook at fb.me/OrangeVANaz where it broadcasts a 30-minute portion of the morning worship, including a song, sermon and prayer, for those unable to attend in person.
ZION BAPTIST CHURCH
Zion Baptist church holds in-person services at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings with those attending spread throughout the church. The church streams its Sunday morning service on Facebook.
OAK CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH
Oak Chapel Baptist Church holds on-site worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. with adherence to Virginia Department of Health requirements. Those who do not have a fever or other COVID symptoms and haven’t been exposed to a COVID-positive case in the previous 14 days, are welcome to attend. Visitors should bring a face mask to put on prior to entering and be seated six feet from anyone you do not share a residence with. A nursery is not available at this time. Frequently contacted surfaces are disinfected before and after each service. Sanitizing stations are provided near entry and exit points. Call 672-4654 for more information.
CRAIGS BAPTIST CHURCH
Craigs Baptist Church offers a live streaming service. Worship service is at 9:30 a.m. A Wednesday night Bible study and prayer service is held at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For more information, email craigscommunication@gmail.com.
SHADY GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH
Join Shady Grove Baptist Church for a phone prayer fellowship Wednesdays at 11 a.m., for Sunday School Sunday evening at 5 p.m., and for 9 a.m. Sunday morning services. The dial-in number for prayer fellowship and Sunday School is 1 (605) 313-4185 and the access code is 264834#.
NAZARETH BAPTIST CHURCH
Nazareth Baptist Church is meeting electronically on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 9:45 a.m. Call 1 (877) 568-4106 and enter the code 114 332 125#.
GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN
Good Shepherd Lutheran holds video church services at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings at www.goodshepherdorange.org where there is a link to a bulletin. The church also offers 7 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible study by Zoom or phone. For information on how to join, email the secretary at rapparish@verizon.net.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.