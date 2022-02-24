Charters of Freedom installation progresses, deadline nears

By Jeff Poole

Editor

The Charters of Freedom setting, featuring the United States Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights continues to progress toward construction next month but a deadline looms early next week.

According to representatives from the sponsoring organization—the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage—a fundraising effort to defray costs of the installation closes next Monday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m.

The display is in part a gift from Foundation Forward, a nonprofit organization based in Valdese, N.C. and founded by Vance and Mary Jo Patterson. Its mission is “to teach and preserve American history and civics, so all will know how our government is meant to protect and serve We the People.”

Donations from the community and communities that have already constructed settings will help bring Orange County’s project to fruition, while local donations will not only help complete the Orange project but seed future installations in other communities.

Already, the Orange project has received a number of in-kind and governmental contributions, primarily related to site work for the brick-and-mortar display area that will face Church Street at the rear of the museum. The Feb. 28 deadline is for purchasing commemorative and memorial pavers that will encircle the outdoor installation.

In both a video message on the museum’s website and at a board of supervisors’ meeting earlier this month, museum president Jess Cifizzari said the pavers “are a great way for the community to be involved” in the project.

There are six options for pavers, ranging from 4” x 8” engraved brick ($100) to 8” x 8” engraved granite ($350). Sponsorships (ranging from $500 to $5,000) also are available. Order forms are available both at the museum on Caroline Street in Orange, and at its website, www.thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.

Museum, Town of Orange and Foundation Forward representatives held a groundbreaking ceremony for the site last month. Construction for the free, outdoor installation is scheduled to begin soon, with completion anticipated in late March.

A newly placed sign behind the museum heralds its impending arrival in March 2022.

For additional information, contact the museum at (540) 672-1776.