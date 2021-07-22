Chamber sets the table for Summer Restaurant Week, Aug. 20-29; will celebrate Heroes at Sept. 11 street festival

“Opening the Ice House has been a blessing because it’s wonderful to just see people and try to serve them and take care of them as best we can,” he said. “Both of our restaurants are iconic Southern restaurants; barbecue and fried chicken and fish. What more can you ask for when it comes to Southern cuisine? So, we’re excited to be able to have both of these businesses open and to participate and restaurant week.”

Hartman said that both establishments will be providing special deals to go along with restaurant week.

“The Barbecue Exchange will be offering a barbecue sampler dinner that will be priced accordingly, at a reduced rate, to bring people out,” he said. “Over at the Ice House we will be doing family meals, also for a good price, where people can come and sit down and eat family style. We’re thrilled about it. I think both restaurants are going to have good participation and turnout. Really what we want is a big celebration.”

In Orange, Chef Randy Cooper’s Provisions Market Table is gearing up for the event. Hauser said that the restaurant has changed some things since the winter restaurant week.