Chamber member spotlight: Orange American Legion Post 156

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce business spotlight for November is Orange American Legion Post 156. The post is located on Newton Street in Orange. This month’s summary is provided by post commander Alan Drinkwater.

The American Legion is a civilian organization that is non-political.

The mission of the American Legion is service to our veterans, their families and to their communities, states and the nation.

Service to our veterans begins with our membership base. Without members, we would not have any voice on Capitol Hill, nor would the American Legion achieve the entitlements and support that our veterans their families, their communities, our state and nation deserve.

Membership in the American Legion is open to all veterans who have served or are serving honorably in the armed services of the United States of America.

The local American Legion post supports the veterans and their families in the Orange community through a number of programs.

The post has a service officer to assist veterans and their families with filing for veterans benefits and assistance from the veterans administration