Chamber announces Restaurant Week Feb. 19-28
Chamber announces Restaurant Week Feb. 19-28

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce has announced its inaugural Restaurant Week, Feb. 19-28 in conjunction with Orange County Tourism and LoveOrangeVirginia (the Orange Downtown Alliance).

In an announcement earlier this week, the chamber said it wants to celebrate local restaurants and the amazing culinary talent in Orange County.

Restaurants interested in participating can contact the Chamber at 672-5216 or email orangevadirector@gmail.com.

Thus far, participating restaurants include: Palladio Restaurant in Barboursville, Clearwater Grill and Graze Steakhouse in Locust Grove, El Vaquero West, Iron Pipe Alewerks, Provisions Market Table, The Light Well, and Vintage Restaurant in Orange, Unionville Brewing Company in Unionville and Well Hung Vineyard Tasting Room in Gordonsville.

Visit www.orangechamber.com for additional information.

