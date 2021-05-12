Celebrating 5 Over 50 at May 20 virtual event

In tough times, communities find strength in people—and people find strength in their communities. In the past year, we’ve seen this time and again in our region as friends, neighbors, businesses and nonprofit organizations have found new ways to support each other during the ongoing pandemic and the challenges it’s introduced.

In our community, older adults are a key source of this strength. Through their experiences, successes, and difficulties, they have built resilience that helps them to face new challenges. When communities tap into this, they become stronger too.

Each May, the Administration for Community Living (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) leads the celebration of Older Americans Month (OAM). This year’s theme is Communities of Strength, recognizing the important role older adults play in fostering the connection and engagement that build strong, resilient communities.

Also each May Aging Together underscores the Administration for Community Living’s annual Older American’s Month designation by honoring five older adults in our own region, one from each county, in the “5 Over 50” celebration (postponed to a virtual event in September 2020 due to the pandemic).