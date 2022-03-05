Byrd Street: March 3, 2022

By Hilary Holladay

By now, you’ve probably heard about the yearbook scanning project that Ken Bates-Clark completed under the auspices of the OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation. The inspiration came to the 1982 Orange County High School graduate when he looked at the website for Virginia Wesleyan University, where he earned a degree in humanities, and discovered that the school had digitized all its annuals. He thought his fellow alumni of the local public schools would appreciate the same kind of access.

Although scanning dozens of yearbooks from OCHS and both middle schools might sound tedious, Bates-Clark said, “Finding pictures of people I knew as adults and seeing pictures of them as kids was fun.” In one instance, he ran across a high school photo of one of his MPS coworkers: “I would’ve never dreamed she was a cheerleader!” he said with delight, noting that her demure cheerleader skirt “was past the knees.”

The 1939 yearbook, titled the “Orange Oracle,” is the first Orange High School annual on record. According to Bates-Clark, photos are simply glued to the pages. I browsed through the online version and found it fascinating. In a group photo of the freshman class, I spied my Rapidan neighbor, Elsie Peyton Jarvis, and I loved reading the list of class notables, full of fondly remembered local residents, including Newton Sparks voted “Most Popular” and Janie Pugh, “The Shyest.”

The 1939 yearbook’s chronology of significant events notes that on Dec. 1, 1938, the Masquers—the school’s drama club—presented “a movie machine” to the school. On Feb. 16, 1939, there was another sign of progress: “Ring, ring! A dial telephone is installed in the office.”

Bates-Clark is still looking for the Prospect Heights Middle School yearbooks from 1991 and 1996. If you have copies you could lend, write to him at hornetyearbooks@gmail.com. To access the scanned yearbooks, go to the OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation website.

* * *

Ellen Wessel and Dani Rivera were among the local residents who participated in “We Walk with Harriet,” a one-week, 100-mile journey last fall on the same route that Harriet Tubman took when she escaped slavery in Maryland and traveled by foot and boat to freedom in Pennsylvania—and then returned 13 times to help other enslaved people make the same trip along the Underground Railroad. When I asked them to tell me their favorite part of the trek, Wessel said, “I really loved the sailing part, the beauty of it. Being on the boat, you transcend time.” She recalled that Rivera had performed a moving, acapella version of “Stand Up,” a song about Tubman’s journey from the movie “Harriet,” while they sailed north.

Rivera also savored the day the group sailed up the Chesapeake Bay: “It was very spiritual.” She added that she felt connected to Tubman and her charges in the woods as well as on the water: “I felt like I could feel the spirits in the woods. It felt like they were peeking around the trees looking at us.”

Why did Rivera go on this trek? “We did it in honor of her,” she said, showing me a well-thumbed copy of a biography of Tubman, filled with journal entries Rivera had written between the book’s chapters during the memorable trip.

* * *

OCHS junior Seth Wilbanks is vice president of Future Farmers of America’s Orange chapter and the happy owner of a very cool and rare 1972 “High Crop” 4020 John Deere tractor. He revved it up last Friday morning during the FFA’s “Drive Your Tractor to School” day and joined a parade of tractors of all sizes roaring from Gibson Rental on Berry Hill Road to the high school. When I chatted with Seth the night before the showcase event, he told me that after he bought the tractor from an online auction a few years ago, he had it shipped to Orange and thrilled to his first ride on it, up his driveway. “Being about 10 feet up in the air gives you a different look on everything,” he said. “You feel like you’re on top of the world, almost.”

Seth’s friend Gil Roberts, president of the Somerset Steam & Gas Engine Association, restored the tractor to factory condition, with Seth’s help. “He worked so hard on it,” Seth said, adding that the lengthy restoration project had bonded the two of them.

The son of Dr. Bob Wilbanks, a beef cattle farmer and retired veterinarian, and Beth Wilbanks, Seth thinks highly of farmers, with Roberts and his dad as role models. “Farmers do everything they can to help the community and be out in the community. They are always willing to lend a hand,” he said. Thanks for all you do, farmers of OC!

* * *

Send your tips and quips to me at hwholladay@gmail.com.

Hilary Holladay is a biographer and resident of Rapidan. Her most recent book is The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography.