Byrd Street: Jan. 27, 2022

By Hilary Holladay

The Rotary Club of Orange hosted Orange Police Chief Kiline Madison during a public meeting last Tuesday at the Orange County Airport. Recently promoted after longtime Chief Jim Fenwick retired, the former OPD Lieutenant told his audience (some of whom attended via Zoom) that he doesn’t have any big changes in the works and welcomes inquiries and comments from residents. Although he praised Orange as, for the most part, “a peaceful, happy little town,” he said there’s a drug problem that requires vigilance. He remarked that solving the drug addiction crisis is “all about prevention,” but when police race to help someone who has overdosed, “You’re not there to change them but to save their life.”

* * *

A bustling, bundled-up crowd showed up Saturday morning at the Orange County Democratic Committee headquarters in Orange to chat with Rep. Abigail Spanberger and sign the petition to get her name on the midterm ballot. If there had been a prize for the supporter who traveled the farthest to see her, Dan Ward, Spanberger’s 2018 Democratic primary opponent, would have won hands down. The United Airlines pilot and former resident of Orange flew in that morning from his home in Vermont to visit family and squeezed in time to catch up with Spanberger. Now good friends, the former rivals agreed they ran for office for essentially the same reason. In Spanberger’s words, they both believe the U.S. is “a place of opportunity where government should be focused on serving people” and elected officials should be “standing up for democracy.”

* * *

Among the faces in the crowd at the Spanberger event was Uva Stanley of Orange, a retired sixth-grade English teacher at Prospect Heights Middle School. Asked to comment on the Orange County School Board’s decision to make masks optional for everyone on school premises (except on school buses, where federal regulation requires masking), Stanley said the change worries her. To those who would like to wish the pandemic away, Stanley said, “Be patient. Persevere. Then, what you want will be accomplished. We need to believe the facts that science gives us. We learn as we go.”

* * *

Many in the OC sports community know Larry Kilby, a former Orange County teacher and highly regarded high school track and cross-country coach. Kilby is now coaching at Culpeper’s Eastern View High School, and he and Jessica Rave are leading My Vision Elite Track Club. Rave left her position as English teacher and track and cross-country coach at Locust Grove Middle School and took a job teaching middle school history for Virtual Virginia, an online program run by the Virginia Department of Education. She said the track club’s membership ranges from 25 to 40 students, depending on the season: “The club continues to grow, which is exciting, and the kids continue to grow, which is even more exciting.”

* * *

In response to this column’s request for tales of recipes handed down from generation to generation, Betsy Brantley of the Montford neighborhood shared the story of the scrumptious Ranger Cookies. The recipe (containing cornflakes) comes from a cookbook created as a school fundraiser when Brantley and her sister attended boarding school at Salem Academy in Winston-Salem, N.C. Titled “Myrtle’s Morsels,” after the school’s head cook, the collection is a keepsake: “I think all of my friends from Salem still cherish their copy to this day,” Brantley said.

Over the years, the Brantley family sampled many of the cookbook’s tasty recipes, but they always circled back to the Ranger Cookies. “My mom began to call them ‘Physical Fitness’ cookies because there are so many dry ingredients that it was a workout to mix them all—this was long before the days of the Cuisinart mixer. She eventually halved the recipe because it made so many cookies, you were in the kitchen for hours getting them all baked!”

Ranger Cookies

(published in Myrtle’s Morsels)

1¼ cup butter

1¼ cup white sugar

1¼ cup brown sugar

3 eggs

2½ cups cornflakes

2½ cups oatmeal

2½ cups flour (sift before measuring)

1¼ cups coconut (Angel Flakes)

1¼ tsp baking powder

2½ tsp baking soda

1¼ tsp salt

2 tsp vanilla

Cream butter, sugar, add eggs, add dry ingredients, and mix well. Drop by teaspoon on sheet pans. Bake at 350 degrees (for 10-12 minutes, according to a note added by Betsy Brantley’s mother, Dotty Brantley).

* * *

Has a friend or neighbor done a good deed for you during this bitterly cold and snowy season? If you’d like to give them a shout-out in this column, write to me at hwholladay@gmail.com.

Hilary Holladay is a biographer and resident of Rapidan. Her most recent book is The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography.