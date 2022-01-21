Byrd Street: Jan. 20, 2022

By Hilary Holladay

We have all been distracted by snow and power outages, but Martha Roby, mayor of Orange, has kept her eye on the town she loves. She took time between storms to discuss the challenges Orange is facing this year. Her most pressing concerns are replacing the 100-year-old water tank on Piedmont Street, repairing sidewalks and keeping town staff safe during the pandemic.

Rising costs have slowed the first two projects, and the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the normal workflow. “Covid continues to play havoc with projects and staffing in the town,” she said. “In order to prevent entire departments from being exposed to a Covid breakthrough [infection], we have to do alternate work shifts.” She said the town is completing projects as quickly as it can.

On a different note, the mayor pointed out that this year marks Orange’s 150th birthday. Although its roots go back much further, Orange officially became a town in 1872. As a member of the local sesquicentennial committee, Roby said, “I want to help develop a celebration that honors the accomplishments of our town and its citizens while providing a festive atmosphere for all to enjoy.” Go for it, Martha!

* * *

If you’re looking for a job or know someone who is, Orange County Public Schools has 53 openings posted on its website. Among the teaching positions advertised, five are at Orange County High School. The school division also is seeking a school psychologist, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, substitute teachers, instructional assistants and coaches (middle school boys’ basketball, high school cross-country and high school outdoor track).

* * *

The community is mourning the loss of two well-known residents, Betty Almond, longtime secretary to the principal at Orange County High School (see story on page A2), and Michael J. Miller, lead trial attorney with The Miller Firm on Railroad Avenue in Orange.

A nationally prominent personal injury lawyer, Miller, 69, died on Nov. 24. He made headlines when he and his colleagues won huge, landmark cases against Monsanto, the company behind Roundup, the weedkiller. The Gordonsville resident was married to Nancy Guy Armstrong Miller, his law partner at The Miller Firm. A devoted father and grandfather with many outside interests, he loved playing music with friends and was a pilot, kite-boarder and sailor. An avowed coffee lover, Miller founded a Hawaiian coffee-roasting business next to his office and recently opened East of Maui, a restaurant in the old Tastee Freez building in Gordonsville.

He also was actively involved in the Democratic Party. Sandra Smith, co-chair of the Orange County Democratic Committee, said, “We were shocked and saddened by his passing and just wish he was still with us for the sake of his family, his employees and the community that he obviously loved.”

* * *

Beautiful though it was, snowstorm #1 (Jan. 3) kicked off a grim week for everybody who lost power. Still, the shivering sometimes gave way to satisfaction and even merriment. Gail and John Marshall stayed cozy by their woodstove, which, Gail happily reported, “turns snow into hot water for tea and soup.” As a capper, the Rapidan couple toasted the storm with red wine snow cones.

Meanwhile, at Rounton Farm near Orange, Ellen Pitera and her family did not lose power. “It’s a miracle, really,” said the Orange Elementary School art teacher, “but maybe being in the path of the tornado in 2019 helped because of all the tree loss on that day. Not sure that’s the answer, but we got very lucky. The deep snow made for some great sledding and cross-country skiing!”

* * *

For a future column, do you have a favorite family recipe handed down from generation to generation? If so, drop me a line at hwholladay@gmail.com and tell me about it.

Hilary Holladay is a biographer and resident of Rapidan. Her most recent book is The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography.