Byrd Street: Feb. 3, 2022

By Hilary Holladay

Dr. Dena Jennings has retired from her medical practice in Orange, but she is continuing to advocate for human rights, the core principle of her nonprofit organization, Imani Works. Through Physicians for Human Rights, she gives medical exams to persons seeking asylum in the U.S. She also is promoting sustainable living on the farm she shares with her husband, Donald Jennings, in Nasons. In the coming months, she said, “I will be doing a lot of organic farming, trail maintenance and exhibiting how to live a simple life in a complex world.” And with all the snow falling this winter, she’s made time for the frosty art of snow angels: “That’s what I do every snowstorm no matter where I am. I usually make the snow angel near a window where I can watch it melt as the weather warms.” Godspeed, Dena!

* * *

Local drivers have benefited from a gas war lately, as Orange’s gas stations compete for customers. Although the cost of a gallon of regular gas is now well over $3 at several places around town, it still was a relatively cheap $2.94 (rounded up to the penny) last weekend at the Exxon and Mobil stations. Meanwhile, according to GasBuddy.com, you could fill ‘er up in Muleshoe, Texas, for $2.19/gallon or in Beverly Hills, Calif., for $5.59/gallon.

* * *

Attorney and author Gregory May has a new book coming out, tentatively titled John Randolph’s Will: A Story of Slavery, Madness, Freedom, and Loss. The Rapidan resident writes, “The book is about one of the largest manumissions (private emancipations) in American history. The flamboyant politician John Randolph of Roanoke freed about 400 enslaved Virginians in his will, and after 13 years of litigation ended in 1846, they went to settle land purchased for them in western Ohio, where the local farmers drove them away.” The publisher is Norton, under its Liveright imprint; the publication date has not been announced yet. Congrats, Greg!

* * *

The new Holladay exhibit at the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage taught me a few things about my family history. Who knew that ancient spellings of my last name include Haledi, Halydei and Halydaye? Museum director Bethany Sullivan, that’s who. Sullivan has done a deep dive into Holladay genealogy with a focus, naturally, on Orange County. The exhibit she created features, among other items, medical equipment that once belonged to Dr. Lewis Holladay (1868-1946), a physician who lived with his family in the landmark house on Main Street in Orange. For many years, Holladay House has been a bed and breakfast. Last year, innkeepers Sam and Sharon Elswick sold the property to Pat McAloon and Monica Xia, who attended the exhibit’s opening reception last Thursday. Others enjoying the opening included Jess Cifizzari, her mother, Clysta Walters, and a goodly assortment of Holladays. The exhibit will be up for a year.

* * *

Are you craving a furry friend to get you through the rest of this endless winter? If so, the Orange County Animal Shelter has an excellent array of dogs and cats to choose from on Petfinder.com. Consider the fun of bopping through the snow alongside Reggie, a playful hound, or Diamond, a sweet-natured female pit bull terrier. If you’re more of the crawl-under-the-blanket type, maybe you’d like to stream a movie with Wes (a wonderfully fluffy black kitty) or Angel (a painterly tortoiseshell) draped over your arm.

To adopt a pet, fill out the pre-adoption form on the county website (orangecountyva.gov) and email it to the shelter’s director, Gina Jenkins, at gjenkins@orangecountyva.gov. Meet-and-greets with prospective pets are by appointment only. For more information, call the shelter at (540) 672-1124.

* * *

Next week: A family meatloaf recipe, courtesy of Mary Dennis, and a drawn-out drawing project by artist Megan Marlatt. Send your tips, quips and favorite recipes to me at hwholladay@gmail.com.

Hilary Holladay is a biographer and resident of Rapidan. Her most recent book is The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography.