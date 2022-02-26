Byrd Street: Feb. 24, 2022

By Hilary Holladay

Among those attending the groundbreaking last week for the park honoring local African American history was Bruce Monroe, a member of the board of the Orange County African American Historical Society (OCAAHS). Monroe was born in 1954 and reared in Little Petersburg, a historic Black community in Orange County. When I asked him who came up with the idea for the new park at the intersection of Chapman and Church streets in Orange, he said, “The idea started with a walk along Chapman and Church streets and a conversation among Zann Nelson, Charlotte Cole, and myself. I grew up not far from here, and I was telling them stories about the past.” As a boy, Monroe joined his mother on shopping trips to the neighborhood’s Black-owned businesses.

Monroe told Nelson (OCAAHS vice president and a historian of African American life in and around Orange County), and Cole (executive director of the Orange Downtown Alliance) that the neighborhood where they were walking was once “a meeting place for African Americans from ‘freedmen’ communities from throughout Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.”

Monroe told me he expects the new park, with panels on local Black history and scannable QR codes offering access to more detailed stories, will help bring the community together. He said it also will educate visitors about the Jim Crow era in Orange County. The park’s historical context “is especially important now because history is being threatened, as far as being taught in schools,” Monroe said. “We have to keep history alive. The more people know about one another, the better they get along. You tell the stories—they know who you are.”

When I saw Orange resident Page Sullenberger at the groundbreaking ceremony, I asked her what she’s been reading in recent weeks. A voracious reader of newspapers and all kinds of literature, Sullenberger said she highly recommends “The Lincoln Highway,” a novel by Amor Towles. She describes the cross-country adventure story set in 1954 as “charming and delightful.” She also loved Towles’ previous novel, “A Gentleman from Moscow.” File under: Page’s page turners.

Virginia Stanley of Orange also attended the groundbreaking. At the reception afterwards, she told me she’s been honing her drawing skills of late. Stanley has taken lots of classes at The Arts Center in Orange, but to change things up, she decided to try “The Great Courses,” which offers numerous classes online or on DVD. Stanley signed up for 36 half-hour lessons on “How to Draw.” She said, “I’ve done 11. I’ve learned so much from it.” Sounds like a wonderful way to spend time during this rather long winter.

I recently caught up with Dr. Sunithi Gnanadoss, professor of English and humanities at Germanna Community College, by email. With family and friends in India, the Orange resident has an international perspective on the pandemic. As the situation worsened in 2020, phone conversations with her mother were difficult: “Every time I called her, I could hear constant ambulance sirens, which was a reminder of the intense crisis. This went on for months.”

When the pandemic eased somewhat, Gnanadoss made the long flight home to visit her mother, whom she hadn’t seen in three years. She writes, “Chatting with mom, watching her cook my favorite dishes as a young 93-year-old (I was her sous chef), meeting up with old classmates, indulging in gastronomical delights from the kitchens back home, shopping with my sister and brother-in-law, attending Christmas service at the church I worshipped at before coming to the States were the highlights of the few weeks in India.”

Gnanadoss is currently teaching three classes in person at Germanna’s Culpeper campus and two online. In her spare time, she’s writing short stories, a project she began several years ago: “I have shared a few with other writers and have received some positive feedback. The stories are first-generation immigrant narratives.” How about a work-in-progress reading in Orange, Sunithi?

Orange County’s own Betsy Brantley has a plum role—the title role, in fact—in Steven Soderbergh’s new movie, “KIMI.” As the voice of an Alexa-like device, Brantley helps propel the action in the thriller starring Zoë Kravitz. The New York Times describes the film, available on HBO Max, as “a lean and tense nerve-shredder set in the uneasy now” and “a story of survival in the face of rational and irrational fears, those triggered by the pandemic but also by ordinary life.” Time to lock the doors and grab the popcorn!

