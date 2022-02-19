Byrd Street: Feb. 17, 2022

By Hilary Holladay

If you work out at Anytime Fitness in Orange, you’ve probably noticed the list posted near the entrance of “most active” gym members for the previous month. David Laylin often shows up on that list. Laylin, 85, says, “I go to the gym every day, spending about 30 to 40 minutes per session. One day, I do at least nine reps on each of the machines, and the other day, up to 20 minutes on the tread mill, plus a yoga routine developed over the years.” When the weather is pleasant, he adds, “I exercise and/or sometimes hunt quail with two working spaniels.”

Laylin, who lives with his wife, Carol Hallman, on Main Street, has had an unusual career, much of it focused on Iran’s environment. He ran an Iranian safari and ecotourism company, served as senior adviser to the Persian Wildlife Foundation, obtained funding for a couple of documentaries on Iran’s environment and continues to work with Iranian and American institutions studying Iran’s wetlands, wildlife and the problems caused by dust storms. And now Laylin is completing his M.A. in Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Virginia. He expects to graduate in May after completing his thesis on resuscitating the ecosystems in Iran.

Congrats, David, and see you at the gym!

Elsewhere in Orange, poet and University of Virginia professor of poetry Kiki Petrosino and her husband, painter and printmaker Philip Miller, are approaching their first anniversary living here. “My husband and I moved to the Town of Orange last May, and we have found the natural beauty of our surroundings so generative of new work,” Petrosino says. “We look forward to meeting more of our neighbors as the spring landscape starts to bloom.”

Petrosino will be one of two poets (along with Chet’la Sebree) reading their poetry at New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville on Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. The author of four books of poetry, Petrosino most recently published the award-winning “White Blood: A Lyric of Virginia” (Sarabande Books, 2020). Here’s hoping Kiki will give a reading in Orange sometime soon.

Pop quiz: Can you name all seven states that have an Orange County? Answer at the bottom of the column.

When the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage hosts an opening night reception, history lovers come for the new exhibit—and stay for the tasty refreshments, especially the scrumptious cakes. The cake baker is Joy Toombs of Spotsylvania County, whose son, Bradley Toombs of Orange, serves on the museum’s executive board. In response to my inquiry, Joy graciously agreed to share her recipes. First up: Five Flavor Poundcake, a Toombs family favorite. Joy writes, “This recipe came from my aunt, Mrs. Shirley Simpson. It takes a little time to make this cake, but it is delicious. I have always used the same flavorings. I am sure others can be combined for a delicious, flavorful cake.” (I’ll share more of Joy’s recipes in future columns.)

Five Flavor Poundcake

2 sticks butter

½ cup vegetable shortening (Crisco)

3 cups sugar

5 eggs (beaten)

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 cup whole milk

1 tsp each of the following extracts: coconut, rum, almond, lemon and vanilla

Generously grease and flour a tube pan or two loaf pans.

Set oven to 325 degrees.

Cream butter, shortening and sugar until light and fluffy.

Add eggs one at a time, creaming thoroughly after each. Add extracts and continue to cream.

Sift dry ingredients and add to creamed mixture alternately with the milk.

Beat until creamy and smooth, about two minutes.

Tube pan – Bake 1.5 hours

Loaf pans – Bake 1 hour and 10 minutes

Test with a toothpick to make sure cake is done in center. Toothpick should come out with no batter or crumbs attached.

Cool about 10 minutes before removing cake from pan(s).

Pop quiz answer: California, Florida, Indiana, New York, North Carolina, Vermont and Virginia.

Hilary Holladay is a biographer and resident of Rapidan. Her most recent book is The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography.