Byrd Street: Feb. 10, 2022

By Hilary Holladay

It’s not quite time to break out the foam noodles and sunblock, but Gordonsville’s Mayor Bob Coiner already is thinking about swimming season at the Dix Pool. The Gordonsville landmark has been the county’s only public swimming pool since the 1950s, but it’s taken a hit during the pandemic. Coiner explains: “We tried very hard to open the pool the past two years, with our efforts carrying into each summer. Small public pools have had unique challenges during the pandemic, and finding certified staff has been chief among them.”

Coiner said the pool is on Gordonsville Town Council’s agenda this month. Keep your fingers crossed—and call the mayor if you’re a certified lifeguard in search of a summer gig.

* * *

If you don’t count the hunts canceled due to bad weather in January, the Keswick Hunt Club has been having a great season of foxhunting (starting last fall). According to Nancy Wiley of Orange, one of the hunt club’s three Masters of Fox Hounds, the group has been adding junior members, a development she attributes to an increase in homeschooling during the pandemic. Wiley said she’s delighted to see the youngsters joining riders many times their age. More good news: The hunt club has been invited to the State Capitol for official recognition of its 125th anniversary. Wiley said members planned to take along a few hounds for the occasion, slated for today in Richmond. Congratulations to one and all!

* * *

Orange artist and University of Virginia art professor Megan Marlatt is known for her “big heads”—extremely large masks of animals and humans—and her elegant, subtly eerie paintings. The foundation for all that creativity is a very sure hand at drawing. When I visited her home studio on Railroad Avenue recently, Marlatt showed me a roll of cash register tape, 165 feet long and 3 inches high, adorned with 140 feet of her detailed pencil drawings.

Titled “The Drawing Roll; Start Here, May 2010,” the movie-like reel begins with scenes in Orange (the fountain at Roberson Park, the railroad tracks) and then shows a jet taking off, marking Marlatt’s departure for an artist’s residency in Ireland. As she unrolled the tape, Marlatt pointed out sketches she drew in Ireland, New York City, Poland and Kentucky, all interspersed with drawings of Orange, all in chronological order.

“I have discovered when drawing on such a strangely elongated format that I only need unroll the paper and keep turning to my right to eventually circle and delineate a full 360 degrees of the landscape,” she said. Although she hasn’t added to it in some time, Marlatt considers the drawing roll a work in progress. She keeps it wrapped in a handkerchief inside a cigar box—a small, unusual treasure that speaks to her dedication and versatility as an artist. For closeup images of “The Drawing Roll,” go to orangenews.com.

* * *

Chuck and Cindy Johnson of Rapidan responded to my request for shout-outs commending helpful friends and neighbors. Cindy writes, “We greatly appreciate our neighbor Grant Christie for climbing aboard his trusty tractor and plowing our driveway during a three-day power outage caused by a heavy, wet snow. What a wonderful surprise! Most people were inside shivering, but Grant was outside doing good deeds.”

* * *

In the family recipe department, Mary Dennis of the Montford area has shared a hearty meatloaf recipe passed down from her grandmother to her father and to her. Her paternal grandmother, Maria Francesca Trivisonno, was born to immigrants from southern Italy: “I remember her from my childhood as looking very traditional, with her long dark hair in braids wrapped around her head, a long dress just above her ankles, heavy cotton stockings, and sensible shoes.”

As for the recipe, Dennis says, “My father (Jack) was a big lover of meatloaf from a very young age, and his mother gave him her recipe when he got married to my mother. My father substituted oatmeal for breadcrumbs and made a note about using salsa if Italian sausage was not available. We ate it regularly when I was a child, and I still occasionally make it when I want comfort food.” Thanks, Mary!

Jack’s Meatloaf

Mix together with your hands in large bowl; make a well in the center:

1 lb ground chuck

½ lb ground veal

½ lb hot Italian sausage (loose meat, not links; can substitute plain ground pork)

1 large egg

Sauté the following until the onion is clear:

½ cup chopped onion

¼ cup finely chopped celery

¼ cup finely chopped carrot

In the well in the meat, add the sautéed vegetables and the following:

1 cup tomato sauce

2 tbsp hot salsa (if not using hot Italian sausage)

2/3 cup quick oats

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley and/or oregano (or 1 tsp dried)

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Mix well with your hands. Shape into loaf and place in a baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for about one hour.

* * *

Send your tips and quips to me at hwholladay@gmail.com.

Hilary Holladay is a biographer and resident of Rapidan. Her most recent book is The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography.