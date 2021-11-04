Boys & Girls Club has after-school program openings

The Boys & Girls Club of Orange has membership openings for its After-School Program for all K-12 Orange County students.
The club’s after-school program operates every day after school until 6:30 p.m. and the cost for membership is $50 per child. To register, please email the Club Unit Director, Kaitlin Jenkins: kjenkins@bgclubcva.org.
During the after-school program, all members have access to a variety of enrichment programs such as STEM, art, wellness, gardening and healthy cooking, along with a variety of other age- and grade-appropriate activities.
Club teens also have opportunities for postsecondary planning and career preparation. In response to COVID-19, the club is emphasizing social-emotional wellness programs to ensure that all children have access to the support and resources they need.
“This school year we have returned to operating at full capacity,” says Jenkins. “The club is a safe, enriching, and fun place for kids to be after school, and we are excited to welcome new faces and friends through our doors. It is critical that young people have access to resources that will help them succeed. We want to make sure that all families are aware of the quality and affordable out-of-school-time services the club provides.”
Due to adjusted school day hours, the club’s teen program is growing to accommodate increased after-school time. Programs for teens are designed to encourage community service and develop lifelong skills in leadership and financial literacy—all while having fun.
The Orange Club is located at the Taylor Educational Administrative Complex directly beside Prospect Heights Middle School. After-school transportation is provided to the Club from Orange Elementary School and Orange County High School. The after-school program is open all day during school holidays, professional learning days, and early dismissal.