Boys & Girls Club has after-school program openings

The Boys & Girls Club of Orange has membership openings for its After-School Program for all K-12 Orange County students.

The club’s after-school program operates every day after school until 6:30 p.m. and the cost for membership is $50 per child. To register, please email the Club Unit Director, Kaitlin Jenkins: kjenkins@bgclubcva.org.

During the after-school program, all members have access to a variety of enrichment programs such as STEM, art, wellness, gardening and healthy cooking, along with a variety of other age- and grade-appropriate activities.

Club teens also have opportunities for postsecondary planning and career preparation. In response to COVID-19, the club is emphasizing social-emotional wellness programs to ensure that all children have access to the support and resources they need.

“This school year we have returned to operating at full capacity,” says Jenkins. “The club is a safe, enriching, and fun place for kids to be after school, and we are excited to welcome new faces and friends through our doors. It is critical that young people have access to resources that will help them succeed. We want to make sure that all families are aware of the quality and affordable out-of-school-time services the club provides.”