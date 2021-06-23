Arts Center's Juneteenth program focuses on art of storytelling

Featuring presentations by Dr. Dena Jennings and Michael Carter Jr., this year’s Juneteenth program at The Arts Center in Orange focused on the art of storytelling—emphasizing the tradition of griots. Griots originated from the West African Mande empire of Mali around the 13th century, and the tradition continues today. Contemporary griots are storytellers, musicians, praise singers and oral historians for their communities. They provide critical connections to the past through their work, preserving genealogies, historical narratives, and the oral traditions of their people. It is with this grand tradition in mind that The Arts Center’s 2021 Juneteenth program took shape. How does history get remembered, and whose stories are told? What can people in our community tell us about their journeys, and how do they connect with our own? Like the stories told by griots, the presentations by Dr. Dena Jennings and Michael Carter, Jr. both focused on exploring family legacies and the importance of preserving connections with the past. Carter’s talk focused on the Black men and women whose concerted efforts contributed to the freeing of enslaved people. He noted that a number of Black Virginians, including soldiers from Orange County, fought on the Union side during the Civil War and that Black men and women in the South provided valuable intelligence to Union officers. He also talked about the heroic efforts of John Brown and Harriet Tubman. Jennings’ video presentation was titled “I am on my way.” In the video she talked about her ancestor, Samuel Dry, who escaped to Ohio from Kentucky and fought on the Union side as a member of the United States Colored Troops. The video included footage of her performing music in his honor and scenes from “The Thang,” the music festival she holds at her farm in Nasons. The event was presented in-person and via Youtube livestream.