Arts Center opens "Exuberant Wisdom" new exhibit

The Arts Center In Orange announces the opening of “Exuberant Wisdom,” featuring artwork by Richard Nickel and his former student Anna V. Freeman. The exhibit opened Thursday, Feb. 4 and will continue through Friday, March 19.
Art is a language all its own, and many artists use their talents to share stories that might be difficult to convey through other means. Both accomplished ceramic artists, Richard Nickel and his former student Anna V. Freeman use their chosen media to communicate various themes including joy, beauty, love and loss.
Juxtaposing works by Freeman and Nickel, “Exuberant Wisdom” examines how these artists use narratives in their artistic practices.
For Nickel, “Art, like life, is a balance between comedy and tragedy.” Through his often joyful and humorous pieces, he explores this balance to gain a deeper understanding of the human condition.
Born in Rochester, NY, Nickel received his Associate’s in Fine Arts from Monroe Community College (Rochester) before attending SUNY Buffalo State, where he graduated with a BS in Art Education in 1996. He went on to attain a Master of Fine Arts in Ceramics at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania in 2000, and later that year he began teaching Art Education and Ceramics at Valley City University in North Dakota. In 2002, he began teaching at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, where he has remained since.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Freeman now lives in Virginia Beach and is a ceramics instructor in the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art’s Studio School. Freeman earned her BFA in ceramics and printmaking at Alfred University’s School of Art & Design, then went on to receive her M.F.A. in visual studies through a joint interdisciplinary program at Old Dominion University and Norfolk State University, where she studied with Nickel.
Where Nickel’s pieces often reflect personal narratives, Freeman’s work focuses instead on environmental concepts relating to global and regional water availability. Through her sculptural vessels and wall-hung pieces, she depicts cycles of drought and excess rainfall, evoking images of cracked riverbeds and glossy raindrops to emphasize the vital significance of our most precious resource: water.
“Exuberant Wisdom” is on view in the Morin Gallery at The Arts Center in Orange through March 19 by appointment only. Appointments are first-come, first-served and may be made by telephone or online. Exhibitions at The Arts Center In Orange are always free and open to the public.
The Arts Center In Orange is located at 129 East Main Street and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Arts Center can be reached by calling 672-7311 or online at www.artscenterinorange.com.