Arts Center opens "Exuberant Wisdom" new exhibit

The Arts Center In Orange announces the opening of “Exuberant Wisdom,” featuring artwork by Richard Nickel and his former student Anna V. Freeman. The exhibit opened Thursday, Feb. 4 and will continue through Friday, March 19.

Art is a language all its own, and many artists use their talents to share stories that might be difficult to convey through other means. Both accomplished ceramic artists, Richard Nickel and his former student Anna V. Freeman use their chosen media to communicate various themes including joy, beauty, love and loss.

Juxtaposing works by Freeman and Nickel, “Exuberant Wisdom” examines how these artists use narratives in their artistic practices.

For Nickel, “Art, like life, is a balance between comedy and tragedy.” Through his often joyful and humorous pieces, he explores this balance to gain a deeper understanding of the human condition.