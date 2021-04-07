Arts Center exhibit features OCHS artists

The Arts Center In Orange announces the opening of its latest exhibit, “Young Visionaries: Artworks by Orange County High School Students” April 1 through May 15.

Continuing its tradition of celebrating the creativity of our community’s youth with an annual exhibition, The Arts Center In Orange presents an exhibition of artworks by Amaya-che’ Gallion, Zoe Hix, Kayleigh Hoek, Victoria Johnson, Abigale Louden, Cecilia Marsh, Abbey Murray, Hayden Rogers and Reagan Wagoner. These nine local high school students are exhibiting works in a range of media including paintings, works on paper, scratchboard and digital art.

This year’s exhibition has already included matting and framing workshops for the nine young artists who submitted their work for the show, and these students will also receive a portfolio review session with local artist and professor Thomas Marsh in May 2021.

For the safety of guests, volunteers and staff, The Arts Center is not hosting an opening reception for this exhibition, and those wishing to view the exhibit in the Morin Gallery are encouraged to schedule appointments. The Arts Center is located at 129 East Main Street, Orange and is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.artscenterinorange.com/or by phone at 672-7311.