Arts Center announces March classes

The Arts Center in Orange offers a wide range of fine art classes, camps, and workshops for all skill levels, including: drawing, painting, ceramics (both hand building and wheel throwing), summer art camps for kids and more.

Feb. 26

Painting Water and Reflection in Watercolor Workshop

Join Peg Sheridan in this one-day workshop painting landscapes including water. Peg will lead you through some techniques, demos and offer each participant individual help. She will also provide a color, step-by-step lesson, to follow in class and take home to try again. You will be amazed at what you can learn in this workshop! Please bring your favorite photos of water and reflections. This class is open to those with some basic skills in watercolor, ages 12 and up. The class is five hours and costs $85. It meets from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A supply list will be sent to students.

March 5-6

Soft Objects: A Sewing Workshop on Storytelling

In this workshop, participants will use textiles as a medium for storytelling and tradition. Artist Liz Zhang will start by discussing her own art practice, in which textiles are a place of experimentation as well as narrative and memory, and she will share traditions of sewing in her own family which she is inspired by. Participants are encouraged to engage in a conversation about textiles in their own life—their relationship to clothes or blankets, to sewing or mending. The class is seven hours and costs $85. It meets from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

March 12

Beginning Watercolor Workshop

Have you always wanted to paint with watercolors? Or has it just been a long time since you’ve painted? This may be the workshop for you! In this one-day workshop, Peg Sheridan will teach basic techniques in watercolor, leading students through two simple paintings. Peg’s demonstrations will give you valuable tips on color, brush handling, composition, technique, and her patient individual help will guide you in the right direction. The class is five hours and costs $85.

March – April

Drawing 2

In this drawing class for advanced beginners led by Jane Skafte, students will have the opportunity to work with a live model, continue to develop their colored pencil techniques and introduce watercolor into their work. It is preferred students have some experience in drawing prior to registration. For ages 12 and up. Registered students will be emailed a supply list. The class meets Mondays from 5 to 7 p.m., is 12 hours and costs $120.

Wednesday Night Clay Club I

Led by Aimee Hunt, this long standing eight-week class provides students with customized instruction and support to help them meet their creative goals during each project. This class is for all skills levels, but at least one class in hand building experience is required before signing up for this Clay Club. Come play and show off your skills or learn something new in Clay Club! The class is for those 18 and older, or 16 and older with parental permission. Students will receive a supply list. The class is 16 hours and costs $160.

March 7 - 29

Introduction to Ceramics

In this adult survey class for beginners, artist instructor Farley Farrar will share the joy of clay with students with a hands-on opportunity for students to learn clay preparation, both hand building and wheel throwing techniques, trimming, glazing styles, drying times and stages, as well as tool handling and studio procedures. The 16-hour class meets Mondays and Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and costs $160 plus supplies.

Nature-Inspired Ceramics

Nature is all around us, and artist instructor Kim Stocker is here to teach students the language of clay. A combination of pinch, coil, and slab methods will be used to create unique ceramics that mimic and draw from nature’s designs. This is a perfect class for beginners or those wishing to further their skills in the clay studio. The class meets Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m., is 14 hours and costs $140, plus additional supply fees.

The Arts Center in Orange is located at 129 East Main Street Orange. To register or for more information, call (540) 672-7311, email info@artscenterinorange.com or visit www.artscenterinorange.com.