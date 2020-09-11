Art Adventures at Dogwood Village stages virtual exhibit

At Dogwood Village, the “show” must go on(line).

The Orange County senior living facility will open National Assisted Living Week with its annual Art Adventures at Dogwood Village Show, beginning Sunday, Sept. 13. This year’s virtual gallery show features the artwork created by residents of Dogwood Village of Orange County Senior Living in their Art Adventure classes with Arts Center In Orange instructor, Anna Marie DeMio Dowen.

Because of the COVID-19 public health crisis, Dogwood Village has been closed to visitors for months. However, that didn’t stop Dogwood staff and The Arts Center In Orange from staging the annual show for residents and their families. It just changed how they went about it.

Instead of the traditional exhibit and reception in the lobby of Dogwood Village Senior Living, this year’s show will be online for family and friends to view at artscenterinorange.com or dogwoodvillageocva.org.

This year’s exhibit features work accrued from October 2019 through February 2020, according to DeMio Dowen. And unlike traditional shows, Dogwood and Arts Center staff had to figure out a different way to present the residents’ work in a creative and representational way.

“Dogwood Activities Director Ashley Gore and I worked very closely together throughout this new process, exchanging photos and write-ups, making adjustments on both ends,” DeMio Dowen said.

Dogwood staff did much of the photographing and video of the artwork so the creative work of the residents would be available for display, she added.