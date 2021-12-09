An uplifting ending: Carver “Women’s Power” exhibit concludes with Gordonsville’s Avery

Madison-born in 1938 and a Gordonsville resident for more than 50 years, the late Audrey Acty Avery, closes the Carver 4-County Museum’s 10-month series, “When Women Use Their Power.”

The youngest of four children of Robert and Mary Blanche Willis Acty, her roots in Madison County go back as far as it is possible to trace for African Americans.

A 1954 graduate of George Washington Carver Regional High School, Audrey Acty married her high school sweetheart and U.S. Air Force veteran, John Jones Avery Jr. in 1955. Even in high school, Mrs. Avery was the kind of person that today’s college admissions officers find most attractive. She was athletic, intellectually curious, and involved in a variety of student activities.

Raising the couple’s three children, she was well known as an expert upholsterer. She is best regarded, however, as a master pianist and choir director at both her home church in Radiant and at Union Baptist Church in Gordonsville. She and others organized a 108-member youth choir, directed Union’s Mass Choir, and organized the Voices of Faith. Her musical gifts are the focus of her featured exhibit both in the Carver 4-County Museum and on their website, www.carver4cm.org.