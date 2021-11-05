Amaize-ing fun in Somerset: Liberty Mills boasts largest corn maze in U.S.

By Ike Parrish

Correspondent

Liberty Mills Farm in Somerset boasts the largest corn maze in the United States.

Kent and Evie Woods, the husband-and-wife team who own and operate Liberty Mills Farm, are the engineers behind each year’s intricate maze designs. They created their first corn maze in 2010, which was 25 acres in size. The massive labyrinth seems to grow larger year by year.

“It has grown over the years. We are currently at 34 acres, which is the largest in the country this year,” says Evie Woods.

When entering the maze, it is hard not to be in awe with the sheer size of it. Rows of cornstalks as high as nine feet tall tower above any maze goer. The stalks line the pathways and block any views of possible ways forward. Each chosen footpath multiplies into more pathways, leading to seemingly endless routes to meander through the maze.

Getting lost is a given. But not to worry—staff trek the paths from finish to start to help guide any lost travelers that might need a hint as to where they are on the map or what path to take next.

“I’ve never come back in the morning and still found somebody wandering through the maze,” Kent Woods jokes.