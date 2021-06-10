Aging Together creates regional resource guide for older adults

A 96-page guide of resources, information and wisdom geared to helping older adults, caregivers and family members is currently in process of distribution around Aging Together’s five-county area (Orange, Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock). The free resource guide is the first of its kind in the region. It contains useful information pertaining to healthcare, caregiver support, food and housing, long-term care facilities, transportation, safety and lifestyle ideas, among other resources. It also includes a Spanish section.
The Resource Guide for Older Adults had been a proposed initiative for a number of years and resurfaced as a priority during the pandemic when older adults, the demographic at most risk for the COVID-19 virus, confronted isolation and reduced access to goods and services. At the earliest onset of the pandemic, Aging Together began meeting with partners, service providers and volunteers to share ideas and resources, which were then gathered into a simple spreadsheet that could be circulated quickly. As accumulation of resources and information grew the natural progression was to create a complete resource book.
“Publishing a regional guide for older adults responds to several challenges,” said Ellen Phipps, executive director of Aging Together. “Not only is it a great resource, but it allows us to distribute valuable information to those who live more remotely, don’t have access to internet, or who simply aren’t comfortable using technology. At the same time it will be available digitally on Aging Together’s website for those who prefer to just go online. The outreach potential is huge.”
Thanks to generous support from the PATH Foundation, there are plenty of resource guides available for each of the region’s five counties.
“We are strategizing how to get these distributed in the most efficient way,” Phipps said. “Thankfully, now that the pandemic has eased a bit, we are able to just put ‘boots on ground’ and get these out to as many public places as possible. In return we are getting valuable feedback about ideas for the next edition.” Aging Together’s goal is to update the guide yearly.
Anyone who would like to have guides available at their place of business or knows of an individual who could use a copy, should contact Aging Together at (540) 829-6405 or info@agingtogether.org.
The mission of Aging Together is, through partnerships, to connect people to communities and resources to improve quality of life as we age. Aging Together serves the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.