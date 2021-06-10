Aging Together creates regional resource guide for older adults

A 96-page guide of resources, information and wisdom geared to helping older adults, caregivers and family members is currently in process of distribution around Aging Together’s five-county area (Orange, Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock). The free resource guide is the first of its kind in the region. It contains useful information pertaining to healthcare, caregiver support, food and housing, long-term care facilities, transportation, safety and lifestyle ideas, among other resources. It also includes a Spanish section.

The Resource Guide for Older Adults had been a proposed initiative for a number of years and resurfaced as a priority during the pandemic when older adults, the demographic at most risk for the COVID-19 virus, confronted isolation and reduced access to goods and services. At the earliest onset of the pandemic, Aging Together began meeting with partners, service providers and volunteers to share ideas and resources, which were then gathered into a simple spreadsheet that could be circulated quickly. As accumulation of resources and information grew the natural progression was to create a complete resource book.