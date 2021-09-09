A fun-filled weekend: Activities abound in, around Orange

A special Sept. 11 tribute will be held midday, Saturday, Sept. 11, and a church service at 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

In addition to steam-cooked beans in the new Mac Shack building in the center of the showgrounds, area nonprofit and civic organizations will be offering a variety of food for sale.

This year’s show will be organized slightly differently, as visitors will find the flea market tables and other vendors at the entrance gate, with military reenactors toward the rear of the property.

A $10 gate donation is requested. Kids under 12 are free. For more information, call 672-3429 or email info@somersetsteamandgas.org.

Saturday morning, the 46th Orange County Chamber of Commerce Street Festival returns to downtown Orange with more than 125 vendors ranging from local nonprofit organizations to artisans and crafters, to local businesses and food trucks.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

Since it coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, this year’s event will honor local heroes—those who put the lives of others ahead of their own.