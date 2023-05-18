Senior Night for girl’s lacrosse didn’t quite go as planned by dropping a 15-9 decision to visiting Fluvanna High School after holding a five-goal halftime lead (9-4) over the Flucos on May 9, but it was a solid showing by the Hornets nonetheless.

According to Orange Head Coach R.J. Smith, “They [Fluvanna] made the right adjustments when they had to and some things were unnecessary at some points, but we can only control what’s on our side.”

Tallying four of the first six goals of the match to give Orange County a 5-1 lead at the 17:20 mark of the first half, senior Kendall Mullins added to her Class 4 Region fifth place total, accumulating 42 goals thus far.

“I’ve played lacrosse most years and this has been the most enjoyable of my high school years, go lacrosse,” said Kendall Mullins.

A post-up shot from Charlotte Pettyjohn and a direct shot in front of the Fluvanna net by senior Abbey Murray gave the Hornets a 6-1 advantage with just under 17 minutes (16:59) left before halftime until Fluvanna went on a three-goal run, slicing the lead to 6-4 with 9:47 remaining.

Murray had a pair of goals on the evening for Orange County.

Said Murray, “This lacrosse program has really developed as I’ve been playing. I started playing freshman year but, obviously, we didn’t have a season and before that it was just a club, then it became a VHSL sport. This program has really developed, we started to win some games and this season we have won more games than we did last year and we’re really turning into a big spring sport at Orange High School. It’s really cool that these girls are coming up with a big lacrosse game to look forward to.”

Closing the half on a 3-0 goal streak of its own, Orange County returned to a five-goal margin as Lilah Kestner nailed a bounce shot off of a wrap-around assist courtesy of senior Sofia Urgeles Montaner into the Fluco net at the 8:05 mark while Murray picked up her second goal of the match a few minutes later (4:16) on a nifty flip assist from classmate Charlotte Samuels and, with 0.27.1 seconds on the scoreboard clock, Quinn Feagans scored on an unassisted goal.

“I’m a transfer in this year and this has been a really good experience in this sport, it’s really fun,” says Urgeles Montaner. Senior Charlotte Samuels added, “This is only my second year playing lacrosse but I really enjoyed learning and developing with the team and developing myself. I didn’t get a ton of playing time last year because I wasn’t a senior and didn’t get seniority but this year I’ve really enjoyed improving and playing on the field and being a part of this fabulous team with fabulous people.”

Becoming the aggressor in the second-half, Fluvanna (3-11/1-6) reeled off 11 consecutive goals to stun the Hornets on their home field but despite the astonishing rally, the seasons experience and journey left a profound bonding and future unifying effect for the departing Hornet seniors and their coach.

“I don’t think I would be as good as a coach as I am today with this girl’s squad because coming in and starting from first-year lacrosse for me, they have all made my job a little bit easier. They taught me so much and they all wanted to learn when I came in so with all of them coming in like Sofia [Urgeles Montaner], she knew how to play the game and she came in and highlighted our practices all the time and, as you can see, in games also. The three other seniors, Charlotte, Abbey and Kendall, what can I say about them, they are just outstanding students and just always come to practice ready to go and lead their group. All of them have just pushed this team to new heights. We had some great games this year and the team has got a lot better from the years past. The team has really started to believe in themselves throughout the season that they can compete with the best.”