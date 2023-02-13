A local civic group is on a mission to build stronger relationships between youth and elected officials at all levels of government.

At the end of January, more than 30 teens, children and community members representing Just Orange traveled to Washington, D.C. to tour the Capitol Building and meet with Rep. Abigail Spanberger. The latest trip is part of a larger vision to provide local youth with opportunities to personally meet their elected representatives in every major political office, from local to federal.

Just Orange founder Dani Rivera said she wants the young people in Orange County to understand their right as citizens to communicate with officials and how to do so effectively.

“I wanted to show the kids that it doesn’t matter what political party the person who represents you belongs to—that you should have access to that person and you should engage that person,” Rivera explained. “If they represent your space, they’re representing you and you have a right to talk to them.”

She also hopes that the those involved in the program will learn will develop their critical thinking skills and see how the government really works firsthand.

“I want them to see that for themselves,” Rivera said. “Then they can come home and make their own decisions about how they feel about whoever or whatever is happening, or ideas they want to implement.”

Since its inception in 2020, the nonpartisan group has met and worked regularly with politicians and local leaders, inviting – to attend and participate in events such as voter registration drives and panel discussions. In March 2022, Just Orange kicked off its travels with a field trip to visit Del. Nick Freitas at the state capitol.

“That got me thinking, I can take them to see their delegate, and then I could take them to Washington, D.C. to see their congressperson. My next step is the senator’s office,” Rivera shared.

During the visit, Just Orange members were guided on a tour of the Capitol building, took part in simulated activities like writing legislation in the visitor center’s democracy lab, and met personally with Spanberger in her office, where she explained the ins and outs of her job and answered questions prepared by the group.

Just Orange member Seth Duncan shared that his favorite parts of the trip were the artwork and the time he spent talking with Spanberger one-on-one.

“She listened to everything I said, gave me really good, positive feedback and it was a really fun experience to have a conversation for the first time,” Duncan noted.

Friends Grace Taylor and Elly Newman agreed that after the visit, they’re looking forward to having deeper conversations with Spanberger and in the future.

Charlie Pitera also enjoyed the conversation but was especially interested in learning some of the trivia shared by the tour guide, like the states’ responsibility to provide statues for the Capitol building and how certain architectural elements were designed to carry sound.

“I really liked seeing the original chambers where they all met,” Pitera added.

For Rivera herself, the trip served as a reminder of both her own potential and the good that can be accomplished when a community comes together in support of a shared goal.

“I was just a worker going to work, coming back, going to work, coming back. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be a community organizer,” Rivera said.

When the dream grew to include the Capitol visit, neighbors and leaders throughout Orange County chipped in to make it financially possible, with the Orange Rotary Club providing funding for meals and GoFundMe donations covering the other expenses.

“The whole community of Orange is why we’re on this bus,” Rivera said.

Now that everyone is back home, Just Orange plans to use the lessons they’ve learned to work with local officials on a new initiative—funding a recreational center and swimming pool in Orange. Over a series of eight sessions, group members will work together to develop a proposal for the project. The sessions will take place at Montpelier and the teens will be guided by community mentors such as OCPS School Board member Sherrie Page, Town of Orange Mayor Martha Roby, Orange Town Council member Donna Waugh Robinson and former council member Tim Bosford, and OCHS Alumni and Friends Association President Bill Hager.

Rivera believes that having a healthy avenue for recreation like a community center is critical to keeping local youth safe and active.

“These kids have nothing,” she said. “They literally have nothing. And because of that, some of these kids get lost. There’s nothing for them to do here, so then they go find what they want to do. I’m saying, ‘Come on, let’s be proactive.’”

She also says that having kids play such an integral part in the process of shaping the future of the community makes sense, since they are ultimately the ones who will be most affected.

“What do they want to see in our community since they’re the ones that are going to inherit it?” Rivera asked. “I don’t really see people giving them the platform for that.”

Wherever Just Orange goes in the future, their main objective is to go with love, Rivera emphasized. She shared that even the white leather loafers she often wears on trips are imprinted on the soles with the word ‘love’ to serve as a reminder.

Above all, Rivera hopes that she and the rest of the adults in the Orange County community can find a path forward to work together and lead by example in the midst of divisive times.

“That’s why it kills me when all of this negative, weird stuff starts to happen,” Rivera said. “It kills me because I’m like, guys, we cannot do it like this. We don’t have anywhere else to go. We’re here. We’ve got to figure it out, and these kids are watching us. These kids are watching us.”