On Wednesday, April 5, James Madison’s Montpelier celebrated its first “We, the Kids” Day, giving children and families an opportunity to learn about the historic home of the fourth United States president and the foundations of American democracy.

Activities offered throughout the day were specifically designed to engage young learners in history. Families toured the house and formal garden, hiked the Landmark Forest and played Madison-era games on the lawn. At the archaeology lab, kids dug for artifacts, then learned how to clean, weigh and classify their discoveries.

In a tent near the house, photographer Greg Farley gave talks on 19th-century photography techniques, demonstrating how ambrotypes and tintypes were made. Crafts included making beaded jewelry, tying into a lesson about beads that have been discovered on the property which are believed to have been utilized for personal adornment by the enslaved community.

Emily Stanfill, manager of student, family and digital programs at Montpelier, said that the idea for “We, the Kids” Day evolved from previous homeschool days that Montpelier had hosted, as well as from community interest in family programs.

“We scheduled this specifically during spring break so that not just homeschool families, but all of the community’s families could come out and do some unique activities,” Stanfill explained.

Stanfill said that the program also aligns with Montpelier’s focus on helping all Americans, including children, become civically engaged through learning experiences about the site’s history.

“It’s a part of the history of Virginia,” she said. “It’s also empowering kids to understand the past so that when they become adults, they can pull from that and say, ‘Hey, these are the good choices we’re going to make. This is the way we want our country to go.’”

The program included activities created to teach children about slavery, building upon the recent strides Montpelier has made in telling a more complete story of the site’s history, including the lives of the enslaved persons who lived there. In the South Yard, interactive exhibits in each of the cabins allowed children to learn about several of Montpelier’s enslaved families and a “Slavery Myth-Busting” activity sheet helped families experience the award-winning exhibit “The Mere Distinction of Colour” in an accessible way.

“We have a scavenger hunt that will help families navigate ‘The Mere Distinction of Colour’ exhibit in a way that maybe they hadn’t before,” Stanfill said. “It gives kids a really targeted goal as they’re exploring exhibits like that, because it can be quite hard. It’s a lot of audio; it’s a lot of touch buttons. And where do you start if you’re a kid? So having a guided document can help you to navigate that.”

Stanfill shared that families looking for more ways to learn about American history can look forward to this year’s Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 17, at Montpelier. The event is organized by the Orange County African-American Historical Society in partnership with James Madison’s Montpelier and the Montpelier Descendants Committee. The celebration will include music, performances, food, kids’ activities and more in honor of the last enslaved community in Galveston, Tx., receiving word of that they had been emancipated on June 19, 1865.

To learn more about Montpelier’s upcoming events and tours, visit www.montpelier.org/events.