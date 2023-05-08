Orange County dogs had an opportunity to strut their fluff at the first-ever Gordonsville Dog Show on Friday outside of Blue Ridge Bank on Main Street.

Cissie Meehan, representing show sponsor Honeyfox Corgis, said that the show was meant to be more about personality than pedigree.

“Our goal is really to be a fun show — no pressure,” she said.

Paul Wilson, Keswick Hunt Club huntsman and judge for the event, shared similar thoughts. Asked what he would be looking for in each contestant, Wilson had three words: “Charisma. Sparkle. Pizzazz.”

All breeds were welcome to participate in the show and classes included families, kids and costumes. Winners included Ty in the kids class, Bell in family, and a “Bo Peep and Her Sheep” themed group taking home the gold in the costume class.

The event was part of a series of “First Friday” events organized by Gordonsville on Main, a collective effort founded in 2023 by local businesses and individuals to promote commerce and community on Main Street. First Fridays will take place in May, June, September and October this year and will feature local vendors, live music and kids’ activities at each event. This time, music was provided by The Unsuitables, and attendees can look forward to entertainment by The Duke Merrick Band and face painting in June.

Gillian Grant, owner of Gillian Valentine, said that she and other organizers have been fortunate to take over downtown programming that already had an “amazing template” due to the work of the former Main Street Events organization. Grant shared that she hopes First Fridays will continue to bring the community together and to bring attention to Gordonsville’s many small businesses.

“Gordonsville, and Orange County in general, is such a special area,” she said. “Every business does something neat that you wouldn’t find anywhere else.”

Grant said that registration numbers for the dog show were even higher than expected and that she and Honeyfox Corgis plan on turning the competition into an annual event.