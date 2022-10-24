How Halloween got its screams

Our modern Hallowe’en has its roots in the Celtic festival of Samhain (pronounced “SAH-wen”), the biggest of the four yearly fire festivals. It marks the end of the harvest and the beginning of the darkest quarter of the year. While it’s somehow survived Puritanism, the Inquisition, and even the “satanic panic” of the 1980’s but not without its share of changes. In the 5th Century, the Pope tried to move it to mid-May, but it didn’t stick.

However, the religious adoption of the celebration is how we got the name. You see, “All Saints Day” on Nov. 1 was once known as “All Hallows' Day,” and the way we use “eve” (meaning the day before something) is how Middle English-speakers used “even.” Thus, “All Hallows Even” was Oct. 31. Strike a few of those letters and you get “Hallowe’en.”

The apostrophe? Its use is a matter of preference.

As old as the holiday is, it would surprise many to learn just how much of the original Celtic festivities are still part of the modern Hallowe’en.

In the Middle Ages, people began carving faces into turnips and placing candles in the middle of them to simulate sprites and fairies, akin to the will o’ the wisps. Later on, they switched to pumpkins, giving us our modern Jack O’ Lanterns.

The huge bonfires common of the ancient Celtic festivals began to become smaller affairs known as “samghnagans,” giving us the modern word, "shenanigan." Even the headless horseman was appropriated from the Dullahan of Irish mythology.

The Celts were hardly the only culture to celebrate the end of the harvest, however, and you’re likely to find that many cultures had celebrations at a similar time of year, if not of a similar nature. Historians debate the exact provenance, but as these ancient Celtic traditions were assimilated into the Christian faith in the early Middle Ages, which then went on to become the holidays of the Hallowmas triduum. These were then spread into Latin America almost a millennium later, where they mixed with Aztec traditions to create the cultural amalgam that we now know as Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead.

Originating in Mexico, Day of the Dead is less somber and intimidating in Hispanic culture where they create colorful skulls made of clay or sugar called Calaveras, have parades, and create altars in their homes for their lost loved ones, where they’ll place the favorite food and drink of the deceased.

The common element in both the ancient Celtic festival and the modern Hispanic holiday is that both consider Oct. 31 to be a day when the veil separating this world and the next is the most thin. However, whereas in the United States this is looked at with fear and horror, in Mexico it is looked at with longing and grief.

If Hallowe’en in the U.S. is dark and macabre like a funeral, then the Day of the Dead as more of a weird family reunion.