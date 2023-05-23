In an act of solidarity with first responders at home and abroad, the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company is giving away one of its emergency vehicles to help with the war effort in Ukraine.

“On Tuesday, May 9th, the Board unanimously voted to donate our retired from service 2001 Ford Explorer EMS Duty Officer car to US Ambulances for Ukraine, an Illinois-based group sending used American ambulances and fire engines to Ukraine,” the fire company announced in a statement on May 14.

“This was a very unique opportunity for our organization to support our brothers and sisters in the fire and rescue service in the Ukraine,” Chief Rick Hooper said in the statement.

According to fire company spokesman John Farrell, Lake of the Woods first became aware of the work being done by US Ambulances for Ukraine during a meeting of the Rappahannock EMS Council and immediately took an interest in supporting the cause.

Chris Manson, founder of US Ambulances for Ukraine, said that many of the donations being made to the organization have started through word-of-mouth interactions.

Manson, a former Marine and firefighter who now works in government relations at OSF Healthcare, founded the organization in March 2022 after watching news coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with his daughter, then just 7 years old.

“We were seeing the images and what was going on in Ukraine, seeing the kids separated from the parents and just all the bad stuff, and so she went ahead and asked if we could start praying for the people over there,” he said. “And then at some point she said, ‘Hey dad, is there anything we can do to help out?’”

Manson got to work shortly thereafter, building partnerships with the Ukrainian consulate in Chicago and the nonprofit UA Resistance Foundation. The first ambulance was sent to Ukraine in late March 2022.

“After we got the first one over on March 29th, people started asking for more,” he said. “So fast-forward to today, now we've got 28 ambulances and one fire engine in Ukraine, and we've got 10 more ambulances and five more fire engines that are on their way to Ukraine right now.”

Manson said that the vehicle donated by Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will arrive in Ukraine later this summer and will be part of the ninth shipment sent by the organization. Donated vehicles are initially transported to one of two locations in Illinois and Virginia, depending on where the station donating the vehicle is located, and are outfitted with additional supplies before reaching their destination abroad.

The need for vehicles is especially dire in Ukraine due to repeated Russian attacks on healthcare facilities and ambulances, and Manson said that most of the donated vehicles are already spoken for by a particular unit by the time they arrive. The Ford Explorer donated by Lake of the Woods has the advantage of being relatively small while still having four-wheel drive. It will be used to ferry wounded soldiers from the front lines to a safer location for treatment.

“People are waiting in desperate need for this equipment and it's lifesaving,” Manson said. “I'm just very grateful for them thinking of us and trusting me to go ahead and get that vehicle over there.”

To learn more, follow US Ambulances for Ukraine, or @AmbulancesU, on Twitter or visit www.ua-resistance.org/ambulance-drive.