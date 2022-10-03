Fighting Hornets volleyball team falls behind early, fights hard to come back

Starting out of the blocks slowly led to the ultimate demise of the Fighting Hornet volleyball squad Sept. 29, as the hosts dropped a 0-3 match decision to Goochland High School by scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-10.

Finding themselves quickly down by a 16-5 margin to Goochland in the contest's first game, the Hornets managed to pull together a brief surge aided by a pair of kills each from Bree Squires and Amaya Jasper to cut the deficit in half before the Bulldogs closed out the opening stanza.

Despite the loss, Orange County lived up to its moniker in the nights second game with a stirring rally to bring the squad within striking distance of the Lady Bulldogs.

Rebounding nicely, the Hornets sprinted out to a 4-0 lead on Skylar Hall’s serve game before Goochland tied the contest at four points each. Progressing urgently, the evening's second game gave way to eight knots and seven lead changes in the score between the two squads.

Down by a point at 6-5, Orange went on a 5-0 run to burst in front of its visitors 10-5 as Squires contributed a pair of kills and a block during the tear. Following a 11-10 Hornet lead, five ties ensued before Goochland took the lead for good at 16-15 with runs of six and four respectively.

“We had a few different changes in the lineup and we had better communication in the second game tonight. I think once we can get these little things worked out that add up, the things that get us down, when we can get those little things handled then I think we’re going to be better. We just have to get those all those little things worked out,” said Orange County Head Coach Kat Stoner.