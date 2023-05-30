Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Visitors to Liberty Mills Farm had their first taste of summer on May 27, during the 2023 Strawberry Fest.

Despite a late freeze Easter weekend that challenged fruit crops throughout the region, the Somerset-based farm was able to offer pick-your-own strawberries for the first several hours of the festival. Even after the fields were cleared of ripe fruit, there were plenty of strawberry-flavored treats to be had, including salsas, truffles, popcorn and the runaway hit: strawberry sundaes with homemade ice cream.

Beyond berries, offerings at the festival included live country and bluegrass music by Valerie Smith, hat and costume contests, shopping options offered by 20 vendors and food from Blue Ridge Pizza and Just Dogs and Catering.

Kelly Sankey, a Liberty Mills employee known as the “Hat Lady” for her berry-bedecked bonnets, said that the festival aims to give attendees the same warm, inviting experience that made her want to start working at the farm after visiting as a guest three years ago.

“My favorite thing about the strawberry festival, honestly, is the smile on our guests’ faces,” she said. “This is the opening event each year where we introduce the farm. It’s family-friendly, it’s family-priced and it’s the kickstart of our season.”

Kevin Bowman, a North Carolina resident who has travelled to Strawberry Fest for the past four years, said that he and his family had a great time, even with the reduced strawberry harvests this year.

“Once we found it, we just come back every year; it’s sort of like a little tradition we get to have,” he said.

Bowman said that he especially enjoyed giving the youngest members of his family an opportunity to see a working farm, as well as stocking up on strawberry sauce and other goods at the farm market. However, his favorite part of the celebration wasn’t hard to guess, based on its popularity with rest of the festivalgoers:

“The ice cream.”

Liberty Mills Farm is located at 9166 Liberty Mills Road and offers pick-your own strawberries each May and June. For those who missed Strawberry Fest, there will be three more events to enjoy on the farm throughout the 2023 season: Flowers on the Farm, June 23-25; Blooms and Butterflies, July 27-29; and the Liberty Mills Sunflower Festival, Aug. 26-Sept. 4.

For more information, visit www.libertymillsfarm.com.