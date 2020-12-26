Church bulletins for Dec. 24, 2020

DEC. 23, 24, 27
ORANGE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE CHRISTMAS PROGRAMS
Orange Church of the Nazarene announces its holiday season programs, services and activities. Wednesday, Dec. 23, church members will travel through the neighborhood Christmas caroling. Those who would like to participate should meet at the church at 6 p.m. Two Christmas Eve services will be held Thursday, Dec. 24. A family friendly worship service will be held at 5 p.m. and a traditional candlelight service at 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, the church will hold a service of carols and lesson. Call (540) 406-4065 for more information on these and other church programs.
Dec. 24
OUTDOOR CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
Mountain View Community Church will hold a special family Christmas Eve service Thursday, Dec. 24, at 4:30 p.m. outdoors under the stars. Gather around the fire pits at the Ole Country Store parking lot in Culpeper on one of the most special nights of the year. Bring your own chair(s). Dress warmly and bring a blanket if desired. Or listen from the comfort of your own vehicle.
The sermon topic will be, “The Gift of Confusion - From Merry to Blessed.” For more info, visit www.mountainviewcc.net or call (540) 727-0297
DEC. 27
GRACE BAPTIST CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
Celebrate Christmas with Grace Baptist Church. The church will be presenting a musical drama entitled “A First Responder’s Christmas” Sunday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. Call (540) 604-0323 for more information. The church is located at 18058 Constitution Hwy. Orange.
MVCC SERVICE
Mountain View Community Church’s sermon topic for Sunday, Dec. 27, is: “And, Yet I Will Praise You—Worship Sunday.” Join the church for live services (in the worship center, outer room, or outside) at 10:30 a.m. at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. A children’s program is available for age 3 through fifth-grade. Registration is required at www.mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events. Or join the church online at 10 a.m. on its website at www.mountainviewcc.net or on its Facebook page.
NOTICES
NEW HOPE BAPTIST FOOD PANTRY OPEN
The New Hope Baptist Church food pantry is open the first and third Wednesdays of each month. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon. The church is located at 32250 Old Plank Road, Locust Grove.
BLUE RUN BAPTIST, BARBOURSVILLE
Blue Run Baptist Church, Barboursville, holds worship services via conference calls at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Rev. Robert Anthony invited participants to call 1-425-436-6333 and punch in access code 642850# to join the services.
CHRIST ANGLICAN CHURCH, ORANGE
All are warmly welcomed to worship, in-person or via live stream, at Christ Anglican. Jesus brings grace, healing and hope to all who turn to Him. Come and see. Services are held Sundays, at 10 a.m., at 153 East Main Street in Orange (across from 7-Eleven). To learn more, visit www.christanglicanorange.org.
MOUNT CALVARY BAPTIST
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, holds a conference call on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. for Sunday School, with an 11:30 a.m. worship service accessible on Facebook Live or by conference call. It also holds Bible study on Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. The call-in number is (213) 992-5635 and the access PIN is 36729.
EMANUEL BAPTIST CHURCH
Emanuel Baptist Church holds virtual and phone services each Sunday. Join in on a video service through Zoom at 89644662099 (pass code 164820), or by phone at 1 (929) 205-6099.
ORANGE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
Orange Church of the Nazarene holds in-person worship services with social distancing and masks available. All those feeling ill or those at high risk are asked to stay home. The church continues to have an 11:15 online service on Facebook at fb.me/OrangeVANaz where it broadcasts a 30-minute portion of the morning worship, including a song, sermon and prayer, for those unable to attend in person.
ORANGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Orange Presbyterian Church offers a variety of online worship and fellowship. Worship services are posted every Sunday at 11 a.m. at orangepc.org and on Facebook. The website also has archives of previous services. Via Zoom, the church conducts communal prayer every Sunday at 10:45 a.m., and Bible study every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Contact Pastor Rebekah Tucker-Motley at pastor@orangepc.org for information and links to these meetings.
OAK CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH
Oak Chapel Baptist Church holds on-site worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. with adherence to Virginia Department of Health requirements. Those who do not have a fever or other COVID symptoms and haven’t been exposed to a COVID-positive case in the previous 14 days, are welcome to attend. Visitor should bring a face mask to put on prior to entering and be seated six feet from anyone you do not share a residence with. A nursery is not available at this time. Frequently contacted surfaces are disinfected before and after each service. Sanitizing stations are provided near entry and exit points. Call 672-4654 for more information.
BLUE RUN BAPTIST CHURCH, SOMERSET
Blue Run Baptist in Somerset has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. Sunday morning with those in attendance wearing masks and seated in alternating pews.
CRAIGS BAPTIST CHURCH
Craigs Baptist Church offers a live streaming service. Worship service is at 9:30 a.m. A Wednesday night Bible study and prayer service is held at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For more information, email craigscommunication@gmail.com.