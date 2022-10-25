Editorial: An outsider’s guide to the legacy of Edna Lewis

Prior to last Friday, October 21, I had never heard the name Edna Lewis.

When I received an invitation to Patch Brewing Company last week to celebrate her being recognized with a plaque from Abigail Spanberger’s office, I had assumed it was going to be the typical, if modest, ceremony where some prominent local citizen is being honored for volunteering or some other good deed. It appeared, on its surface, to be like all the other plaque and certificate presentations I’d covered in my years of reporting: touching, endearing, but routine. I assumed I’d show up, snap a few photos, grab a snack and be out of there in 30 minutes.

It was time for a reminder about what happens when one assumes.

I did, at least, get the most embarrassing thing out of the way early on. I walked in, looking for this prominent local citizen who was getting recognized for her service to the community, and scanned the room for someone who looked like they might be her. When I approached her and asked if she was Edna Lewis, her facial expression and laughter told me everything I needed to know: that I’d shown up to class without my homework.

As the laughter died down, and a busload of people began coming through the door, I retreated to a comfortable spot in the corner. I sat down, got out my notebook, pulled up Google on my phone, and I did what I should have done days before.

For the benefit of anyone who is new to the community, or who simply hasn’t been exposed to the Grand Dame of Southern Cuisine, I will share my findings as a public service, in hopes that the next uninitiated outsider can avoid making the same mistake that I did.

Edna Lewis was born in 1916, in the Freetown community, near Unionville.

Founded by a group of 11 emancipated slaves and their families in eastern Orange County near Unionville, the place has enough historical and cultural significance to warrant an entire separate article of its own. But for the interest of brevity, I’ll let Lewis’ biographer, documentarian, storyteller and all-around renaissance man, Phil Audibert describe it.

“Freetown was the perfect communal society,” said Audibert, in a 2012 article for the Review. “All the adults were essentially parents of all the children. People shared things; if you needed to borrow a cup of flour one day, you returned the next with two cups.”

At 16, four years after her father died, she made her way to New York City. It was in a café on 58th street, on the east side of Manhattan, that she would first gain culinary notoriety, and a list of her patrons reads like a section of Hollywood Boulevard. Marlon Brando, Truman Capote, Richard Avedon, Tennessee Williams… the list goes on. Literally. I have to stop because it’s going to sound like hyperbole.

In fact, her story is so ingrained within the history of African Americans and their struggle in the United States that is impossible to tell her story completely without framing it around that context. She wasn’t just born the granddaughter of emancipated slaves; she was a living link to that way of life. In so many ways, she bridged the “now” and the “then”: as a living hinge around which so much of African American history is classified as before or after.

What elevates her from simply being one of the greatest American chefs is the fact that, almost her every trademark invented a trend. She was doing “farm to table” before they had integrated schools. She was doing “organic” before color television. She accidentally invented “soul food,” but for her, it was like “Chinese food” in China, so she just called it “food.”

Calling her “The Julia Childs of the South” is a compliment to Julia Childs. If food was a religion, this woman was its Mother Theresa. Colonel Sanders wasn’t fit to shine her shoes, but she would have offered him a chair at her table, nonetheless.

Lewis passed away in 2006, and I attempted to count how many articles and TV spots have featured her since her passing. I stopped at 30, and the list included a memorial on Top Chef, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlanta Constitution Journal and this is her fourth time in the Orange Review that I could find, and I’ve been assured there are many more than that. Audibert’s documentary, In the Season: The Edna Lewis Story stands out as a gorgeous tribute to her culinary influence on Western Cuisine, and truly a must-see for anyone with even a passing interest. It’s available for free on YouTube.

So back to last Friday.

When I had corrected my mistake, I returned from my spot in the corner and only then would I show my face, mingling between snapping photos. There was another guy wearing the same grey flat cap, and I had him pegged as a writer from the start.

It was Audibert. He, too, got a good laugh out of my naivete, but was nothing short of sympathetic and polite. I asked about her legacy.

“I think her legacy is the ‘slow’ food movement, where the food is naturally grown and raised, pesticide- and preservative-free, and harvested and prepared locally,” he said, between bites. “She was preaching the farm to table movement as early as the early 1970s when the rest of us were eating TV dinners out of the freezer.”

I spoke to him after the shame of the event had worn off, and I asked him how he would describe this megalithic legacy of hers to a newcomer. Ever the storyteller, this is what he said:

“Edna Lewis never tried to be famous; she was quite shy and soft spoken and would never self-promote,” he said. “Yet, she made Southern cooking respectable without even trying. And all regional American cuisine benefited.”

This is hardly the last you’ll hear of Edna Lewis. Orange County’s Department of Economic Development has put together a comprehensive culinary tour of Orange County with the Edna Lewis Menu Trail, which is in the works for the 50th Anniversary of her first book, and there’s even whispers of a more permanent fixture in works. All information will be on their website and social media pages when it comes available, and it will surely put her, again, in the pages of the Orange County Review.