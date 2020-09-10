Early voting for Nov. 3 election begins on Sept. 18

You may already know which candidates you’re voting for in the General Election, but did you know that registered Virginia voters can vote early without giving a reason for doing so?
The new law allowing early voting in the commonwealth went into effect July 1. According to the Orange County Office of Voter Registration and Elections, registered voters may cast ballots in person at the registrar’s office Monday through Friday from Friday, Sept. 18, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The registrar’s office also will be open to early voters on Saturday, Oct 24, and Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is located in the Sedwick Building at 146 N. Madison Road, suite 204, in Orange.
No matter whether you plan to cast your ballot early or on Election Day—Nov. 3—now is a good time to check your voter registration. If you live in Orange County and are not registered to vote or need to update your registration information, you can do so in person at the registrar’s office or call to request a form by mail. Alternatively, you can register or update your information online at www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/. The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 13.
If you want to vote by mail, you may request an application to do so by calling or emailing the registrar’s office for an absentee ballot. The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. The registrar’s office will begin mailing out requested ballots on Sept. 18.
Once you get your absentee ballot, be sure to fill it out and return it on time. The ballot must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 and received at the registrar’s office by noon on Friday, Nov. 6, according to Orange County Registrar Donna Harpold.
For those who prefer to vote the traditional way, polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. If you have questions about your polling place, contact the registrar’s office.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!