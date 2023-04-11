Deep Roots Home and Garden Center held its third annual Easter egg hunt this past Saturday. The family-operated nursery in Rhoadesville is owned by Autumn and Ryan Van Hoven, who took over the business four years ago.

Throughout the sunny, mild Saturday morning, kids and families were seen racing across the lawn in search of goodies, taking pictures with the Easter bunny and browsing the store’s selection of spring plants. Face painting was available inside the shop, and parents took part in a raffle as a thank-you from the business for bringing kids to the event.

For Autumn Van Hoven, the free event was a way of giving back to the community and drawing in some new faces.

“When my husband and I bought this store, we decided community is just a big thing for us,” she said. “We want people to not just shop here, but also come and experience community and see that it’s more than just a store.”

Van Hoven also said that the celebration was an opportunity for her family to share their faith in a welcoming way.

“We’re definitely proud of our faith, and so our Easter egg hunt is a time for us to come in, share the Easter story but also let the kids get to have fun and kind of just see what we’re all about,” she said.

Van Hoven said that families who missed out on the fun this time can definitely expect another event next year.

“We keep having more and more people come, so I would say people enjoy it. I think they like that we have the nice open area, but I also think our parents like it because they can shop and have fun,” she said.

Deep Roots Home and Garden Center is located at 28284 Constitution Highway in Rhoadesville.