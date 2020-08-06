COVID-19 update: District numbers offer glimmer of hope

As the number of deaths from COVID-19 surpasses 154,000 nationwide, local and regional figures offer a glimmer of hope.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, the health director for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said on Friday, “The district’s new case numbers have been trending down this past week. New deaths in Virginia have also seemed to stabilize. Since deaths are a lagging indicator, it remains to be seen what the increase of cases in the past few weeks in the Hampton Roads area does for these numbers.”
In Orange County, as of press time on Tuesday, three people had died from the coronavirus—a number that has not changed for weeks. Also as of press time, 16 people in the county had been hospitalized for the disease and a total of 215 cases were recorded by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
On Tuesday, the VDH website reported 1,863 cases across the health district, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. The district has recorded 133 hospitalizations and a total of 26 deaths.
Across the state, there have been 94,251 cases reported, 8,085 hospitalizations and 2,244 deaths. Those numbers include confirmed and probable instances for each category.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website indicates that Orange County accounts for 0.2% of the commonwealth’s cases.
Fairfax County has the highest concentration, with about 17%.Next come Prince William, Loudoun and Virginia Beach with 9.7%, 5.5% and 4.7% of the state’s cases,respectively. Other localities with high concentrations of COVID-19 are Chesterfield, Henrico, Norfolk, the city of Richmond and Arlington.
A number of counties, including Madison, Rappahannock and many in the southwestern part of the state, each account for only 0.1% or less of the overall number of cases in Virginia.
The VDH website breaks down statistics by several categories, including age. Among district residents newborn to age 29, there were no deaths from the virus recorded as of Tuesday.
Among children up to age 9, the VDH reported 95 cases and one hospitalization. For those ages 10-19, there have been 167 cases and three hospitalizations. For ages 20-29, there have been 355 cases and six hospitalizations.
District statistics for hospitalizations and deaths are higher for older age groups. For those age 30 through 39, there were 367 cases, 19 hospitalizations and one death as of Tuesday. For ages 40-49, there were 347 cases, 21 hospitalizations and two deaths. For ages 50-59, the VDH reported 283 cases, 32 hospitalizations and two deaths.
In the district’s 60-69 range, there were 154 cases, 21 hospitalizations and four deaths. For those 70 to 79, the VDH reported 48 cases, 13 hospitalizations and eight deaths. For 80 and older, the numbers as of Tuesday were 35 cases, 17 hospitalizations and nine deaths.
Age was not reported for 12 of the district’s cases.
In an email to county and agency administrators and the press, Kartchner asked the question on everybody’s mind: “How will this pandemic play out from here? I am asked this question constantly—friends, family, co-workers, local government leaders and the public all want to know what the future holds.
“The short answer is that none one really knows. No one could have predicted our current situation. It will be difficult to predict what will occur in the short term.
“I am more confident in a prediction for the longer-term future. I have great expectations that an effective and safe vaccine will become available by the end of this year or early next year.”
He added, “I expect a return to our previous normal in the next year or so, without masks and distancing. I envision a world where this vaccine becomes part of our normal routine, just as the yearly flu vaccine is.”
In response to an inquiry from the Review, Kartchner described how a vaccine works.
“The basic premise of vaccines is to introduce a person’s immune system to a substance that will cause the immune system to produce a response that will combat the natural infection, usually in the form of antibodies. In all likelihood, there will need to be repeat vaccination every year, as is the case with influenza vaccine, but this is not known yet,” he said.
Kartchner added, “Typically, herd immunity occurs when at least 60 to 80% of a population has immunity against a pathogen.”
The national COVID-19 death toll is 154,471, according to the CDC’s website on Tuesday. The number of cases across the country is approaching 4.7 million.
