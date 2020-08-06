COVID-19 update: District numbers offer glimmer of hope

As the number of deaths from COVID-19 surpasses 154,000 nationwide, local and regional figures offer a glimmer of hope.

Dr. Wade Kartchner, the health director for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said on Friday, “The district’s new case numbers have been trending down this past week. New deaths in Virginia have also seemed to stabilize. Since deaths are a lagging indicator, it remains to be seen what the increase of cases in the past few weeks in the Hampton Roads area does for these numbers.”

In Orange County, as of press time on Tuesday, three people had died from the coronavirus—a number that has not changed for weeks. Also as of press time, 16 people in the county had been hospitalized for the disease and a total of 215 cases were recorded by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

On Tuesday, the VDH website reported 1,863 cases across the health district, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. The district has recorded 133 hospitalizations and a total of 26 deaths.

Across the state, there have been 94,251 cases reported, 8,085 hospitalizations and 2,244 deaths. Those numbers include confirmed and probable instances for each category.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website indicates that Orange County accounts for 0.2% of the commonwealth’s cases.

Fairfax County has the highest concentration, with about 17%.Next come Prince William, Loudoun and Virginia Beach with 9.7%, 5.5% and 4.7% of the state’s cases,respectively. Other localities with high concentrations of COVID-19 are Chesterfield, Henrico, Norfolk, the city of Richmond and Arlington.