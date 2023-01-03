Community Criminal Justice Board report sheds light on crime trends in the area

In a quarterly meeting, the minutes of which are detailed in a report to the Board of Supervisors at their December 20 regular meeting, the Community Criminal Justice Board addressed issues of data- and evidence-based problem solving in our criminal justice system, shortcomings in our mental health and addiction treatment centers, and crime trends throughout the area viewed at both the local and the state level.

The report becomes more relevant when viewed in the backdrop of our area’s recent outbreak of violent crime., Deborah Griffin, 48, and Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins, 37 were shot and killed over the last month in alleged murders, and Michael Cline, 35, was killed by police in an officer-involved shooting during service of a warrant. To put that in perspective, for the entirety of 2021, Virginia State Police listed only two complaints of murder or manslaughter and recorded zero arrests.

If there is a main overall theme to the report, it is that proactive measures can often improve the criminal justice system in an area far greater than reactive ones.

The overwhelmed public mental health system in Virginia, commonly known as Community Service Boards, or Region 10, was an obvious starting point. The report states that, “a group of 40 criminal justice and behavioral health agency professionals met at the Albemarle County Office Building for a 1.5 day workshop on August 29-30.”

This workshop was led by consultants from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Association’s (or SAMHSA) GAINS Center, and the object of the workshop was “to update the Sequential Intercept Map (SIM) for the Region Ten service area, identifying intervention points for people with behavioral health issues who come in contact with the criminal justice system, at each of six intercepts across the criminal justice process, from first responders all the way through termination from probation.”

This map shows the progression of a person in crisis, from their intake into the system via emergency services, and follows them all the way through parole or probation, and identifies key points at which the intervention of mental health can improve outcomes and reduce recidivism.

Another goal of the workshop was to identify key shortcomings in the system that are preventing local community services boards from connecting with people in need of treatment, and vice-versa.

The top four priorities were, in order of urgency:

1. To establish crisis receiving center(s) options without barrier to entry.

2. Stabilize workforce recruitment and retention across behavioral health and criminal justice systems.

3. Expand Mobile crisis options (Marcus Alert, etc.).

4. Increase short- and long-term housing options for individuals with seriously mentally illness and co-occurring disorders.

Orange County Administrator Ted Voorhees, a member of the CCJB in attendance, also “advised the CCJB of a new program in Culpeper operated by Rappahannock

Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) that was visited by representatives of Orange County Department of Social Services. It is called the S.E.E. Recovery Center, which is intended address the needs of people in crisis due to mental health or substance use problems. It is focused on peer support and it is hoped that the opioid abatement settlement money might be used to add to rural behavioral health treatment capacity through this program.”

Another highlight from the report is some newly released data regarding Virginia’s crime trends.

Neal Goodloe presented a summary of both long-term (2001-2020) and shorter-term (2012-2021) crime trends for the eight CCJB jurisdictions. Some highlights are detailed on this page.

Highlights from the Community Criminal Justice Board report Below are a few of the notable statistics detailed in the report.

The CCJB is now allowed to meet virtually thanks to the General Assembly’s updated local government mandates regarding public meetings. The Board voted to “establish an annual schedule of two virtual CCJB meetings held each year (on the second Wednesdays in January and July), with two in-person meetings to be held on the second Wednesdays of April and October. The in-person meetings will not have a virtual option. Meetings will be held from 4:00 to 5:30 pm (both virtual and in-person).

A copy of the report is available in the minutes of the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 20, which is available at www.orangecountyva.gov.