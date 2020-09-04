Arts Center offers online classes and exhibits, introduces virtual gift shop

In recent months, The Arts Center In Orange has shifted much of its activity online, and Anna Pillow, who moved from New York City to Orange to begin her new position as executive director not long before the pandemic began, admits the transition has been “a bit complicated.”

Nevertheless, Pillow has embraced the challenge with energy and enthusiasm.

“While I’ve missed the hustle and bustle of the Arts Center when it is full of people, the past few months have also given me the opportunity to spend more time with individuals than I could have otherwise,” she said. “I’ve had wonderful conversations with people who have really opened up about what this organization means to them, and I have been able to use this feedback to help shape our plans going forward.”

The center is open by appointment to customers who want to visit the gift shop and artists who seeking access to the studio space. For many others, it’s become a popular online destination.

After redesigning the website in June, Pillow said online traffic has increased.

“We are also creating more online-based content than we ever have before, such as our video studio visit with artist/musician Darrell Rose and our ‘Art at Home’ video series. Our videos have been viewed over 2,700 times, so we are actively looking into how we can grow our online offerings. Our online visitors are mostly local, but we are also reaching people from all over the world; it is an amazing opportunity to showcase what makes this area so special.”