Arts Center offers online classes and exhibits, introduces virtual gift shop

In recent months, The Arts Center In Orange has shifted much of its activity online, and Anna Pillow, who moved from New York City to Orange to begin her new position as executive director not long before the pandemic began, admits the transition has been “a bit complicated.”
Nevertheless, Pillow has embraced the challenge with energy and enthusiasm.
“While I’ve missed the hustle and bustle of the Arts Center when it is full of people, the past few months have also given me the opportunity to spend more time with individuals than I could have otherwise,” she said. “I’ve had wonderful conversations with people who have really opened up about what this organization means to them, and I have been able to use this feedback to help shape our plans going forward.”
The center is open by appointment to customers who want to visit the gift shop and artists who seeking access to the studio space. For many others, it’s become a popular online destination.
After redesigning the website in June, Pillow said online traffic has increased.
“We are also creating more online-based content than we ever have before, such as our video studio visit with artist/musician Darrell Rose and our ‘Art at Home’ video series. Our videos have been viewed over 2,700 times, so we are actively looking into how we can grow our online offerings. Our online visitors are mostly local, but we are also reaching people from all over the world; it is an amazing opportunity to showcase what makes this area so special.”
Earlier in the summer, the center hosted an online summer arts camp for children taught by Marvilyn Kennedy, and an online pottery wheel-throwing class offered by Aimee Hunt is wrapping up this week. Though delighted with the success of these offerings, Pillow said she is well aware that “art is always best experienced in person, so we are actively working toward making that possible in our space again as soon as possible.”
In the meantime, she and her staff are stocking an online gift shop. “Currently, local artists have over 2,000 original artworks consigned with us, and our goal is to offer as many of their wonderful pieces online as we can. We anticipate that the shop will go live this month (September), and can't wait to share new work by local artists,” Pillow said.
The center also is hosting an online exhibit, “Social Relativity,” curated by Helen Thompson, a senior at Virginia Tech and the daughter of the late Laura Thompson, the center’s longtime executive director.
“Social Relativity” features the works of two artists, Caroline Egan and Brandi Walker.
Egan is a 2020 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a BFA in painting and printmaking. According to the Arts Center website, Egan’s artistic inspiration comes from her close bond to her late grandmother, whose sewing machine and thread Egan uses for her tapestries. Egan considers her works a collaboration with her grandmother.
Her tapestry titled “With Grammom 2” and dated 2020, is a 3.5 feet by 6 foot muslin cloth stitched with an intricate pattern of multicolored threads. Her work titled “our shadow,” also made this year, is constructed from a shower curtain, mixed media and thread.
Walker is a senior at VCU. Her installations form “a personal exploration of trauma and internal conflict that occurred during adolescence and early adulthood,” the Arts Center website notes. Her recent works allude to the house her grandfather built, a 1974 dwelling where her father lived and later Walker herself lived.
Walker’s large, multimedia sculpture titled “Home Sweet Home,” made in 2019, features a door with four deadbolts and a chair propped under the doorknob. Socks are stuffed around the top of the doorframe and a bolt holds the top of the door locked in place.
Her 2019 multimedia work called “Tiffany’s Lamps,” is made from two orange light fixtures strung on chain-link cords. The lights and cords cast eerie shadows on a background wall.
According to Thompson’s essay about the exhibit, posted on the Arts Center website, both Walker and Egan “use their childhood experiences and relationships with their families as inspiration for their works, letting us view the emotional impact their childhood continues to have on them.”
“Social Relativity” will be posted at www.artscenterinorange.com through Sept. 25. For more information about the Arts Center’s offerings, visit the website or call 672-7311.
