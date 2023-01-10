Art Happens Here: The Arts Center in Orange 2023 Preview

The Arts Center in Orange celebrated its 25th anniversary last year with a full schedule of events aimed at expanding and enriching art and artists around the area.

From its larger events like the Alien-themed Hallowe’en costume party and New Year’s Eve masquerade ball, to its long list of classes, workshops, exhibitions and its monthly open-mic jam sessions, there was something for everyone in last year’s slate of events.

“As part of our mission to increase the quality of life in our community by promoting an appreciation for fine contemporary arts in diverse styles and ideologies, our 2023 program is all about celebrating how ‘Art Happens Here’ in Central Virginia,” The Arts Center’s website reads.

The Art Center’s executive director, Anna Pillow, says they have no intention of slowing down in 2023. In fact, this year’s theme at the Arts Center is all about increasing their engagement with their community and introducing its patrons to the whole spectrum of the art world, from physical and visual mediums, to assisting young and up-and-coming local artists to the business side of the art world.

“Art Happens Here’ is our curatorial theme for 2023,” Pillow said. “A lot of people underestimate how many arts and culture activities happen in Central Virginia, or the arts’ contribution to the US overall. The arts & cultural sector contributes about 4% of the US’s GDP more than any one of the following industries: transportation, mining, agriculture. ‘Art Happens Here’ is about bringing awareness to this data, and celebrating their impact the arts can have on our communities here at home,” she said.

With the number of people stuck at home during the pandemic, many people turned to the arts to keep themselves entertained, and some even to support themselves. Pillow said that she hopes to use this year’s theme to show people around the area they can create and enjoy the arts.

"The arts get so minimized, many people outside of the field aren't aware. People also think we're just talking about painting."

Pillow also wants to help people take advantage of the technological innovations that have made enjoying, creating and even profiting from the many mediums of art than ever before.

“My parents were entrepreneurs. Once I saw the need for people with knowledge of art and business skills, I found my career,” said Pillow. “Artists often do not receive training in the business side of things, but it helped that their business was a telecommunications company. That gave me a good foundation in IT. These days, a lot of exhibition production and artmaking relies on technology to make things happen.”

Pillow came on as Executive Director of the Arts Center in Orange in 2020, with an impressive resume for someone who was just turning 30 years-old at the time. She had a BFA in Painting from Old Dominion University, before getting her Master’s in East Asian Art from Sotheby’s Institute in London, where she specialized in Contemporary Japanese Art. Prior to the Arts Center, she worked at SculptureCenter, the Park Avenue Armory, Chambers Fine Art, Kaikai Kiki New York, and Asia House UK.

With an expertise in ceramics, Pillow is one of many artists connected to the arts center who have a strong background in many different mediums of visual arts. It’s thanks to this eclectic and versatile staff that the Arts Center is able to offer as many events, classes, workshops and collaborative opportunities as they do. It also regularly offers cultural and social events.

Some of this year’s upcoming highlights include:

Reception with Amanda Wagstaff at Dogwood Village on 1/27, celebrating the completion of her community quilt, which was made with the help of residents

A Lunar New Year celebration on 1/28, which will start with a free lion and dragon dance in Taylor Park at 10 a.m., followed by ticketed events at Holladay House, with whom we are partnering for this event. The dance will be performed by students from Laughing Dragon Kung Fu. Local artist Jess Cifizzari (Paint it Orange) will keep the celebration going with a special Lunar New Year ceramics workshop on 2/4.

A free Weaving Demo with the Rivanna Weavers Group on 1/29, to close out their tapestry exhibition in our Morin Gallery.

Drop-in painting classes with Katie Hutter (1/11, 1/18, and 1/25 — 6-8pm — $20 per person, per day) and Jane Skafte (1/27, 2/ 3, 2/10, 2/17, 2/24 — 10am – Noon <&dateline> $20 per person, per day). These classes are informal, led by local artists, and are great for all skill levels.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Art’s Artmobile is coming to Orange on May 19 + 20 and will free and open to all. For more information, please use the following link: www.vmfa.museum.

To see a full list of events and classes at the Arts Center in Orange, please visit their website at www.artscenterinorange.com and click on either events or classes from the main menu.