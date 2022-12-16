Arraignment continued for Orange County man

The arraignment of an Orange County man facing multiple charges, including murder, has been continued.

Late last month, defense attorney Ryan Rakness made a motion to continue the arraignment of his client, Larry Allen Young. Young, 25, faces several felony charges including first degree murder; armed burglary; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; malicious discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling; and larceny of a firearm. The grand jury also issued a true bill on one misdemeanor charge—attempt to purchase or transport a firearm while subject to a protective order.

The charges stem from a late February incident that occurred in the Graves Mill area of Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area for a deceased male located within a residence. Days later, the office announced the arrest of Young.

According to evidence presented by Madison County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clarissa Berry during a preliminary hearing, victim Darren Hayward was discovered deceased at the bottom of the stairs in the family’s Rivendell Lane home by his father, John McDaniel and sister. A gun cabinet had been broken into and a .270 rifle was missing. Investigator Woodward testified that several firearms were obtained from Young after he was arrested by the University of Virginia Police. They responded to a possible armed robbery in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street the same day the incident in Madison County occurred. Young had already fled, but was located in the construction area behind Alderman Library. Police negotiated with him for an undisclosed amount of time before making the arrest.

Following the incident in Charlottesville, Woodward said several items were obtained from Young including two handguns, a shotgun and a .270 rifle. Woodward said Young told officers he had went to the home on Rivendell to steal a gun. Body camera footage from the university police featured police’s encounter with Young after his arrest. Young said he knew where the key to the Rivendell home was hidden and had previously been friends with Hayward’s brother. Young said he then went to UVa with the intention of harming himself. An autopsy report revealed that Hayward died from a bullet wound to the head. That bullet, Woodward said, matched the .9mm Ruger handgun obtained from Young. Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Covert testified that blood on Young’s clothes matched that of Hayward.

Rakness said last month the reason for the continuation request is an insanity evaluation is still being prepared. He said he hopes to have the final report soon. A new arraignment hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.

Young also faces charges in two other counties including one count of abduction by force or intimidation in Albemarle County. In Orange County, he faces eight counts of a parent violating a child under 15; seven counts of intercourse with a child under 13; eight counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13; one count each of child abuse, cruelty/injury of a child, sodomy of a victim under 13 and object sexual penetration of a child under 13; entering a house to commit assault and battery; grand larceny; petit larceny and strangulation. Court dates in both counties have been continued awaiting the insanity evaluation.