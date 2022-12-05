Annual Orange Christmas parade time for celebration, appreciation

Something seemed like an unspoken consensus at all of the Christmas festivities last weekend.

It seems like for most of us in our community, Christmas means something different, now. Whether it’s the two years of lockdowns, or the changing financial dynamics within so many households, or those of us who are celebrating our first Christmas without a loved one, it seems like everywhere you look, there is someone is finding meaning and value in things they before took for granted.

For the people of Orange County, one thing of immense meaning and value is the annual Christmas Parade, organized by the Rotary Club of Orange. It’s a celebration for, by and of the community that is without rival in the yearly events that take place on the streets of Orange. This year, the rain threatened early in the day to make things a little less pleasant during the parade hours around dusk, but the weather eventually cleared and the parade went off without so much as a popped balloon.

The parade’s organizers, the Rotary Club of Orange, said that, for the first time in the history of the event, there will be a cash prize awarded to the winners of the float contest.

“Thanks to the generosity of Chuck Mason, Mason Insurance, the Town of Orange, Partners First Credit Union, and Spoon & Spindle Restaurant, there will be cash prizes awarded for different winners in four categories, as well as one best in show,” spokesman Pat McAloon said in an email.

The winners had not yet been announced as of press time, and will be featured in next week’s issue.

“We would like to thank everyone involved, including, of course, the entrants, as well as the Orange police, Town of Orange Public Works, the Town of Orange town manager, clerk, and planner, and the business owners along Madison Road that graciously allowed us to stage entrants there. The parade couldn't happen without the combined efforts of many, many people.”