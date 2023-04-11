In the Hawaiian language, the word “aloha” is more than just a greeting; it signifies shared love and fellowship. At the grand opening of Hawaiian restaurant Spoon and Fork in Locust Grove on Saturday, April 8, that spirit of mutual care and connection was alive and well.

Owner Nicole Sivatia grew up in Oahu, moving to Virginia with her husband later in life to pursue employment opportunities. As a child, she was surrounded by food and entertainment, with family members working as caterers and musicians at events.

While cooking is Sivatia’s first love, it wasn’t her first career — in fact, she spent much of her life working in accounting. However, the culinary itch persisted and during her time as a stay-at-home mom, Sivatia found herself dabbling in baking and catering.

“It was just sort of that background passion that kind of always was there, even though that wasn’t the career path that I chose initially, because I didn’t think it was profitable, to be honest. I always thought I had to go get a nine-to-five,” she said.

Now that Sivatia has transitioned into owning her own restaurant, she feels certain that she’s made the right choice.

“When we did our soft opening, I walked into the dining room and saw a whole lot of Hawaiian people there and cars in the front that have Hawaiian stickers, and then you see people tearing up eating your food. That’s why,” she reflected. “That was what sold it completely for me that I’m doing the right thing now.”

Sivatia said that for her, recreating the sense of community central to Hawaiian cuisine is just as important as the food itself.

“It’s that love, ‘aloha,’ when you enter,” she shared. “It’s not just about eating. People I’ve just really met in the last week are donating things to the restaurant for this grand opening and are saying, ‘We want to see you succeed because you emanate what Hawaii’s all about.’”

At the opening on Saturday, it was clear that Sivatia wasn’t the only one who felt a personal connection to the food and the culture it represented. Before the restaurant had even opened, folks from across Virginia and the surrounding area filtered through, helping with decorations, setting up music and lending a hand wherever they could. Sivatia’s sister shipped tropical flowers all the way from her farm in Hawaii to help beautify the space. By the time the celebration opened with a traditional Hawaiian blessing, a large crowd had gathered outside the door, sharing stories and making new friends.

William Ernestburg grew up in Hawaii and now lives in Maryland with his wife, Anne. He said that aside from being drawn in by the food, he came to the event because it’s important in Hawaiian culture for community members to support one another. Ernestburg shared that the opening was also a great opportunity to connect with other Hawaiians in the area.

“It sort of revitalizes you when you get to meet other people from Hawaii and find out what brought them here,” he said.

Throughout the restaurant, old and new friends sat together at packed tables, dining on offerings like kalua pork, poke and mochiko chicken while enjoying live music. Emily Cota and Ka’iulani Grebin travelled through the restaurant’s two rooms, performing traditional Hawaiian and Tahitian dances.

Stephanie Funai-Coleman, of Fredericksburg, attended the event with her father, Don Funai, and husband, Scott Coleman. Funai-Coleman’s dad was born and raised in Hawaii, so when they heard about Spoon and Fork, they “stopped everything” and drove to the new restaurant.

“Growing up, our parents took us every back every other year,” she said. “We crave this food and usually we can’t get it anywhere.”

Stephanie’s thoughts on the quality and authenticity of the dishes at Spoon and Fork?

“Best we’ve had this side of the Pacific.”

For more information about Spoon and Fork, including hours of operation and specials, search for “Locust Grove Spoon and Fork” on Facebook or email lgspoonandfork@gmail.com.