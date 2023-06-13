Editor's note: A previous edition of The Orange County Review included an election preview with a number of errors. The following is an effort to correct the record.

As the June 20 deadline for local candidates to file their paperwork approaches, it’s time for citizens to start taking a look at who will be running in the general election on Nov. 7. The following is an overview of the candidates who have met the qualifications for candidacy in county and town elections as of June 12. Get familiar with this year’s slate of local politicians below, and keep an eye out in the weeks and months to come for detailed coverage of individual races.

Orange County Sheriff

One particular election of note is the race for Orange County sheriff. In late January, after 35 years with the sheriff's office, including more than 15 in the top spot, Sheriff Mark Amos announced his intentions to retire at the end of this year. Amos’ announcement included an endorsement of lifelong Orange County resident and current Capt. Jason Smith.

“I believe in transparency, training, and thorough investigations. I also believe in keeping those traveling upon our highways as safe as we possibly can,” Smith summarized his platform in an official announcement on Jan. 24.

Smith faces off against two opponents: Aaron Adams and Stephen LaLuna. Adams’ and LaLuna’s platforms share significant similarities, with both candidates describing themselves as constitutional conservatives. Adams and LaLuna have also expressed similar sentiments regarding gun rights.

“When DC comes for our gun rights, I’ll stand firmly to protect the constitutional rights of our citizens,” LaLuna wrote in a social media post March 7.

In his own social media post on Jan. 21, Adams shared, “The Founding Fathers gave us this right, the right to bear arms. I advised that I would never give that up as a safeguard for the citizens of Orange,” adding that as sheriff he would “deputize every law-abiding citizen to protect their gun rights.”

Adams originally hails from Waynesboro, moved to Orange County in 2018 and currently works in the courts division of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. According to his campaign website, LaLuna was born and raised in Barboursville and has worked in several local law enforcement divisions, including the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the Orange Police Department and the Gordonsville Police Department.

Orange County Board of Supervisors

In Orange County, the terms for both the board of supervisors and the school board operate on a staggered schedule. This November, seats in districts 2, 3 and 5 are up for grabs, with the terms of the remaining districts, 1 and 4, expiring at the end of 2025.

On the Orange County Board of Supervisors, only one incumbent, District 3 Supervisor Keith Marshall, will be on the ballot this fall. At a public meeting on Feb. 14, District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame announced that he would not be seeking reelection after four terms in office, and District 2 Supervisor Jim White followed suit during the board’s March 28 meeting.

Marshall, a local farmer, likely faces a tough reelection bid in the months to come as he competes with Ellen Pitera. In 2021, Pitera lost the District 3 supervisor seat to Marshall by only 50 votes in a three-way race that also included current Orange County Planning Commission Chair Donald Brooks.

Notably, Marshall was recently the only supervisor to vote against the Wilderness Crossing rezoning for a 2,600-acre development in the eastern part of the county that drew heavy opposition from the local residents at a public hearing on April 25. However, the supervisor has also been known to make controversial statements, such referring to growth in the area as the “war of Northern Virginia aggression” during that same meeting, referencing an outdated term for the Civil War.

Both Marshall and Pitera, an educator currently serving as community liaison for Orange County Public Schools, list career technical education and balanced growth as priorities.

In District 2, Ed Van Hoven and Delton “D.J." Anglin III both hope to replace current Supervisor Jim White. Van Hoven, a local businessman with a focus on career technical education and fiscal responsibility, secured the Republican endorsement by a nearly 2-to-1 margin during a primary election on May 20.

Anglin, a retired law enforcement officer, announced later the same day that he would be running as an “independent constitutional conservative.” Anglin’s website lists his accomplishments as speaking out on a number of issues, including parental rights, gun rights and taxes, at public meetings.

In District 5, J. Bryan Nicol will compete against Anne LeHuray to fill the vacancy left by Frame. Nicol, a Locust Grove resident, currently represents the same district on the Orange County Planning Commission and was an outspoken advocate for greater transparency during the county’s review of Wilderness Crossing.

LeHuray, also of Locust Grove, is a retired pavement industry professional. Both have held high-level industry positions in their respective fields, with Nicol serving as chief strategy officer at RS&H and LeHuray formerly serving as executive director of the Pavement Coatings Technology Council.

Orange County School Board

In a year in which school board decisions have regularly made headlines across the nation, there is no shortage of candidates for the three available positions at Orange County Public Schools.

In District 2, Sherrie Page is running for reelection against Darlene Dawson. The owner of PS Hair and mother of two Orange County Public Schools graduates, Page has served on the school board since 2012 and has served as chair of the board since 2016. During her tenure, Page has named improved relationships with other local officials, facilities upgrades and securing funding among her strategic priorities.

Page’s challenger, Dawson, is a retired educator and youth orchestra volunteer. According to her campaign website, Dawson plans to run on a conservative platform that mirrors many of the national hot-button issues, including parental rights and opposition to critical race theory, or CRT, and diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, initiatives.

District 3 School Board Member Mike Jones will not run for reelection in this year’s race, and three new candidates are vying for the open spot: Ryan Markey, Stephen Keeler and Jack Rickett Jr.

Markey is a professional emergency medical technician and Orange County High School graduate. On his website, Markey lists school safety, mental health, greater transparency between schools and parents and developing partnerships with community organizations to provide immersive learning experiences as elements of his platform.

Keeler, an evangelical pastor of 16 years, is another conservative candidate. Much like Dawson, Keeler says on his website that he “will stand opposed to DEI, CRT, and SEL [social and emotional learning].”

“Our schools are working very well for those whose intended purpose is to radically transform America by dumbing down, sexualizing, indoctrinating, and weaponizing future generations,” Keeler’s statement on the website continues.

On Thursday, Orange County Director of Elections Donna Harpold confirmed that a third candidate, Jack Rickett Jr., had qualified for candidacy; however, no additional information regarding Rickett’s platform appears to have been published as of press time.

In District 5, incumbent Jim Hopkins will face off against Gary MacFadden and Sandy Harrington. Hopkins was originally elected to the board in 2007, and most recently came under public scrutiny for introducing a “Parental Involvement in Gender Identity” policy revision earlier this year that would require staff to notify a parent if their child identifies as transgender or nonbinary, as well as providing protections for those who choose not to refer to students by their preferred name or pronouns.

During public comment, Hopkins received largely negative feedback from community members across the political spectrum due to a vote being scheduled only one week after the revision was introduced. The vote was subsequently tabled.

Hopkin’s first challenger, Gary MacFadden, is running on a conservative platform that also addresses gender identity. MacFadden’s website says that “pressure from teachers and peers to encourage students into radical, new gender identities is out of place.”

Meanwhile, District 5 candidate Sandy Harrington describes her professional qualifications as “20 years of K-12 public school administration including budget, fiscal services, child nutrition services, transportation, maintenance and operations.” Harrington’s platform includes creating a safe learning environment and utilizing data to make policy decisions.

Uncontested races

While the competition is stiff for sheriff, school board and board of supervisors, several other races within Orange County are currently uncontested.

In Gordonsville, Nick Paxton is the sole candidate running to fill the vacancy created on the town council after the passing of Jim Bradley in late 2022. In December, Theresa Lewis was appointed to temporarily fill the position, but as of press time, Lewis had not filed for candidacy in the upcoming election. Paxton’s platform focuses on funding maintenance projects, improved walkability within the town and making public information more accessible.

Uncontested county races include Diana Wheeler O’Connell for commonwealth’s attorney, P. Renee Lloyd Pope for commissioner of the revenue, Dawn Herndon for treasurer, Melissa Morris for clerk of the court and Robert Bradford for soil and water director. Each of the candidates are the incumbents for their respective positions with the exception of Morris, whose experience includes several years as deputy court clerk for the county.

For more information, including candidacy requirements and registration guidelines, visit www.orangecountyva.gov/663/Election-Information or call the Orange County Office of Voter Registration and Elections at (540) 672-5262.