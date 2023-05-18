Because of the vast number of signees, Orange County High School’s Signing Day took place in the school’s cafeteria earlier this month. A total of nine Hornet athletes made their respective commitments to higher learning and further athletic endeavors in front of an enthusiastic and filled hall.

Heading to Bridgewater College, a private liberal-arts college in Bridgewater, Virginia in the Fall to play football, Chase Rollins reflected on his years at being a Hornet.

“I had a good time playing here with Jesse [Lohr] as my coach all four years. He was kind of a father figure for me when I first came in, he really helped me to grow. In my sophomore year, I really didn’t see myself playing college sports as much but he made me understand that it was possible so I just kept working and working and got better and here we are. I’m probably going to be playing right tackle at Bridgewater and its going to be new for me so I have a lot of work to do, that’s what I’ll being doing all summer pretty much. Bridgewater had a pretty good team last, they went 9 and 1, I believe, so hopefully we’ll be able to get the ODAC conference wins and I’m going to be studying exercise science. Every year was different teams, people graduating so it was always different memories with different people but there’s nothing like Friday night lights playing with your boys.”

Attending Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, Bryant Chiles thanked his coaches for guiding him along the way as he will also compete on the gridiron for the Captain’s.

“I want to thank Jesse Lohr for always putting my name out there and setting high expectations and also our defensive coordinator Neal Ferguson and our offensive line coach Chuck Clatterbuck. They all helped me get to where I am and know where I’m going so, I look forward to playing football for four years. I started off as a freshman and everything was going good and then COVID came around and slowed everything down but, overall, it was great. Some of my most favorite memories are going out with some of my linemen buddies before games and getting a big feast on.”

Lynchburg University will be welcoming Hayley Martin to its campus soon as she will continue to be a “Hornet” while studying exercise science.

“I’ve been on the varsity softball team for four years and Ferguson has always been an amazing coach. We’ve always had a great mix of girl’s, we’ve been playing together since we were younger, it’s been great and I’ve loved it. Some of my favorite memories are winning districts and things like that, the excitement of being all in the games with everyone. At Lynchburg, I’m going to major in exercise physiology and minor in sports medicine and hope to be an athletic trainer one day or a physical therapist,” says Martin.

West Virginia Institute of Technology will be receiving a trio of Hornets come the Fall when Brayden Lohr, Luke Jarrell and Ethan Turner travel to Beckley, West Virginia to play baseball for the Golden Bears.

According to Brayden Lohr, “Here at Orange County my heart bleeds orange and blue, my family bleeds orange and blue, and it’s been everything I’ve dreamed of. Now, I’m going to be studying civil engineering and one of the things I’m most looking forward to at West Virginia Tech is playing baseball and having a great education. Also, one of the most important things is playing with my buddies, I can’t wait for the next four years to play with them.”

Lohr and Turner similarly echoed those sentiments concerning their rapidly approaching destination.

“It’s been pretty good here at Orange, we had a tough loss last year in the playoffs, it wasn’t really the season we hoped for but we still got in and it helped me grow as a player, to just trust in God to get through it. Going to West Virginia Tech, plan on majoring in biology, hope to win a national title over there and I’m happy to go there with two of my buddies, Brayden Lohr and Ethan Turner, we’re heading over there together,” says Lohr.

Said Turner, “Yes, I’m going to study civil engineering, be with my buddies and hopefully get to play ball there.”

A fourth baseball player from the Orange County group of athletes, Landon Pounds will be attending Paul D. Camp Community College in Franklin, Virgina.

“I’m heading to Paul D. Camp Community College where I’ll be studying biology, hoping to play ball and find somewhere to go for the next two to three years afterward to get a good education, hopefully, transferring somewhere for pre-med. I’ve had a great time here at Orange and, probably our regional game last year against Halifax, it was one of the best games I’ve played in, there was a lot of energy and it was a fun game.”

Taking her talents to Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania, Stella Steigler will join a stellar NAIA wrestling program that won national titles in 1961, 1963, 1966 and 1967.

According to Steigler, “I’ve really enjoyed Orange County and the high school, Orange has been really supportive of wrestling, its kind of like a wrestling town. I’m going to Lock Haven University in central Pennsylvania, I like the campus, I like the coach and I’ve met the team, they’re cool and I’m going for sports science and I’m really excited for that. I’m really thankful for the opportunity, I’ve earned it, but people have helped me through this whole process.”

Soon to be a Trojan at Virginia State University, William Lee acknowledged his time here as a Hornet and his expectations for his newest destination.

“It’s currently my second year of playing varsity lacrosse at Orange County High School. I started my junior year and played all my junior year, played that summer with travel ball and I just started to love lacrosse, especially here around my friends. It became so much fun that I knew this is what I want to do for the next four years. All the hard work I put in to play means a lot, the coaches that supported me, Mike Neeley, my head coach Tony Farone, helped me get to where I am now but especially my mom. She managed all the hard practices, all the hard games, weekends playing eight games in one day is a lot but we’re here. I’m mainly looking forward to a brand-new program at Virginia State where we’re all the same age and we’re all coming from great programs. I met some of the players and I think we’ll be really good and having the exposure of having a new program that will be playing some of the better teams with more competition. As far as studies, I’m in the mix of either getting my business degree or engineering.”